ASU RB Kyson Brown Reveals Sam Leavitt’s True Character After QB Admits Flaw

Arizona State’s stunning rise from cellar dweller to conference champion is nothing short of remarkable. No one predicted their transformation from a disappointing 3-9 season to an 11-3 powerhouse in just one year. Under coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils didn’t just rebuild; they reloaded, and quickly. Their Big 12 championship victory in December ended a 16-year drought, spearheaded by quarterback Sam Leavitt’s electrifying performances. Leavitt’s explosive style didn’t just win games; it captivated the nation. Even star running back Kyron Brown acknowledged Leavitt’s impact. But it’s not just the Big 12; everyone noticed.

Sam Leavitt’s rise was nothing short of an action thriller climax. Last season, this guy threw for 2,885 yards with a completion rate of 61.7%, 24 TDs, and just 6 interceptions. And now he’s already generating Heisman buzz and first-round pick buzz. With an 81.6 QB rating, the expectations around him keep surging. On top of that, he was one of the only two quarterbacks selected with Clemson’s Cade Klubnik in the All-America First Team.

This puts unspoken pressure on Sam Leavitt, but he refuses to flinch. He’s tackling the situation head-on. That’s exactly what his running back, Kyron Brown, emphasized on the Speak of the Devils podcast. “He’s a true pro. I mean, you guys see it. You can’t really hide it. He’s definitely a pro. He goes about his business. I’ve seen him grow as far as that leader aspect. He’s always been a leader, but it just seems like he’s stepped up in a major way. Just seeing where we came from last season, and you can tell he’s hungry,” Brown explained.

That’s right. Sam Leavitt’s mindset was clear since day 1, and even injury couldn’t stop him. Despite fracturing a rib in the Utah game, Leavitt missed just one game. He returned sharper, adjusted his style, and gave his best performance. In his last five games, he destroyed defenses, throwing for 13 touchdowns with only one interception. Showing seasoned expertise, he controlled the offense through sheer mental strength. And that’s exactly why there is so much expectation lying on his shoulders this year.

“You can tell he has a chip on his shoulder about something, and we love it. I mean, that’s our quarterback. That’s our guy. We’re going to rally behind him. And it’s just good to have a leader like that who has a vision, and we’re all on the same page. So it’s just good to have Sam in that role for sure,” Brown added. Now, it’s not just Sam Leavitt’s teammates who are showing immense trust in his caliber, but also his HC, who’s rooting for another breakout season.

Although Pete Thamel ranked Leavitt No. 4 and Rece Davis left him out of the top five, he made the Heisman list. Dillingham always praises his quarterback’s skills and mindset. “He works like a champion,” Dillingham said. “Everyone sees him work like a champion and prepare like a champion. I’ve been blessed to coach my last three quarterbacks in particular were really, really good guys that were competing for the Heisman. He’s as every bit as good. Every bit as good as those two guys. He is 1000% one of the top quarterbacks, and I wouldn’t trade him for any quarterback in the country.” That’s not just an endorsement; that’s a straight-up warning for all other teams.

But despite all the hype, Sam Leavitt is still focusing on the areas he needs to improve to make a more powerful impact on the game…

Sam Leavitt admits his flaw, making room for improvement

Sam Leavitt isn’t just Arizona State’s offensive leader; he sets the team’s tone, driving their ambition to excel. Following a stellar season culminating in a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime Peach Bowl loss despite 222 passing yards, Leavitt didn’t flinch, and now he showcases his talent nationally at the Manning Passing Academy. Coming out of the camp, Leavitt made it clear: “The biggest thing for me is not worrying about what happened last year. Everybody needs to understand we’ve got a target on our backs now. We have to come out and play even better than we did last year.”

Now, he realizes that talent alone isn’t enough to climb the draft board; he needs to improve his technical skills. Although he’s a top college quarterback, Sam Leavitt readily admits areas he needs to improve at. “Quick game. Me handling the protections on another level. I did it to an extent last year, but taking the next step in that. Control passing. Constantly getting better at getting the ball out, getting to my checkdowns. My footwork has gotten better. Demeanor’s gotten better. Just overall understanding of the game.” This self-awareness is what sets him apart from his peers.

While scouts praise his avoidance of costly errors, his potential remains a question. In 2024, Sam Leavitt’s 13 big-time throws in 350 attempts significantly lagged behind peers like Cade Klubnik, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and even Arch Manning. However, his elite decision-making is evident in his 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate. To elevate his draft prospects, he needs to refine his processing speed and pocket presence, specifically, his tendency to drift and over-rely on his back foot—issues ASU coaches addressed during spring training.

But apart from focusing on his improvement, Sam Leavitt is also making sure that his team improves with him. With 17 new transfers, Leavitt is making sure the team doesn’t sleep on last year’s wins. And do what it takes to maintain their level of play. “They weren’t here on last year’s teams, so they don’t understand what it was like to be in those games and to win those games,” Leavitt said. “I don’t want them to come in and expect to win. That’s not just an expected thing. You have to earn that every single day.”

While the season kicks off August 30 against Northern Arizona, much anticipation surrounds ASU’s second game: a September 6 matchup at Mississippi State. Last season, the Sun Devils created history by defeating the Bulldogs 30-23 at home—their first win against an SEC team. Now, let’s wait and see if he can replicate the same success this season.