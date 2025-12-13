ASU Reporter Confirms Kenny Dillingham’s Feelings on Michigan Job After Takeover Reports

As Kenny Dillingham’s name dominates the Michigan coaching search, a reporter has resurfaced past comments that put his loyalty to Arizona State directly in the spotlight.

On December 13th, Arizona reporter Blake Niemann hopped onto X and poured the ice-water on Kenny Dillingham to Michigan Wolverines rumors by showing his last month’s words.

“For those out there pushing the Kenny Dillingham to Michigan narrative, these comments he made after ASU’s win over West Virginia in November should put all speculation to rest.” He tweeted the video of Dillingham’s comments to emphasize his point.

He told reporters, “This is home, but you know, you do have to, you do have to continue to push. And my job running a program is to push and push and push, and so you can’t push anymore. And if I didn’t do that, I’d be cheating my players. I’d be cheating my staff. I’d be cheating the fan base…I’d be cheating everybody in the city.”

It looks like no amount of money is going to shake Kenny Dillingham’s loyalty to Tempe. That quote has been everywhere lately, but it is important to remember he said it before the Michigan job officially opened.

Things are moving at lightning speed. The Wolverines are not looking to make the same mistake Penn State made when it comes to hiring a head coach. Dillingham is now the overwhelming betting favorite to become Michigan’s next head coach. The connection between him and Michigan is reportedly “getting serious,” according to recent reports.

To add even more fuel to the fire, a bunch of Wolverines players and some high-profile recruits, including Bryce Underwood, have started following Dillingham on social media. In today’s world, that kind of online activity really makes people think a deal is close to being finalized.

Dillingham’s success at ASU is a major reason for the interest. He took the Sun Devils from a rough 3-9 season in 2023 to an impressive 11-3 record, a Big 12 Championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

If it were not for Sam Leavitt’s injury, they probably would have made another CFP run. On top of that, Dillingham is the only head coach in 2025 to beat the No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders. Michigan would have to pay a hefty buyout to pry him away from his contract extension. But that does not seem to be slowing the speculation.

With Sam Leavitt already hitting the market, it’s the big question on everybody’s mind. Will Dillingham stay loyal to his alma mater, or will the pull of resources and prestige at a powerhouse like Michigan be too much to resist?

What’s next for Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils?

The Sun Devils program now sits at a critical crossroads, entirely dependent on Dillingham’s decision. His staying would solidify the winning culture that brought a Big 12 title to Tempe, but his departure could trigger a rapid unraveling, forcing an immediate coaching search while trying to prevent a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal.

Dillingham would continue to build on the winning culture he created. That culture earned Arizona State a Big 12 title and a playoff spot. But if Dillingham bails for the Michigan job, things could get messy. And fast. The university would have to immediately begin searching for a new head coach. It would also need an interim coach to hold things together through the bowl game and recruiting season.

If Dillingham dips, Arizona State would lose much of its relevance. A bunch of players could follow him wherever he goes.