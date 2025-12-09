ASU’s Jordyn Tyson Makes Major Career Decision After Sam Leavitt’s Abrupt Transfer Portal Move

Kenny Dillingham’s Sun Devils are undergoing quite the change as they wrap up the 2025 season. QB Sam Leavitt will enter the transfer portal, and some other talent could also be heading out with him. Jordyn Tyson, in particular, might be headed for the big leagues after this season.

Arizona State is gearing up for the Sun Bowl against Duke this Saturday. However, might not see star WR Jordyn Tyson participate. The senior wasn’t a participant during the December 9 practice, Chris Karpman reported. Tyson might be opting out of the bowl game to prevent injuries before he declares for the draft. This comes a day after Sam Leavitt suddenly announced his plan to enter the transfer portal. Kenny Dillingham might be losing his best offensive players in one go after the season.

Jordyn Tyson will be one of the most attractive names in the 2026 draft, without a doubt. He came to ASU as a 3-star Colorado transfer, but became an absolute phenom as a Sun Devil. Tyson had the 5 highest receiving yards in the Big 12 last year, and was torching defenses this season as well. He had already emerged as a 1 round pick. But injuries remain a nagging problem for Tyson.

This season, Jordyn Tyson was out with a hamstring injury for 3 games. It seemed to flare up in the Arizona game, forcing him to leave midway. Last year, a collarbone injury kept the WR out of the momentous Big 12 Championship game. Tyson also missed the majority of his 2023 career in Colorado because of a knee injury. 2025 marks the 3rd straight season he has been affected by an injury, which has dented his draft stock.

Other str receivers like Makai Lemon and Carnell Tate have made a name for themselves during Tyson’s absence this year. But he remains a very important prospect, but the injury has pushed him to a “mid to late first round pick,” per ESPN’s Mel Kiper. Tyson’s ability to be open even when he’s faced with a blanketing defense is a reason why he is a big threat to opponents. Before being injured, the WR registered a season-high 105 receiving yards twice this season.

His potential to be that electric is what is keeping him from slipping into Day 2, despite being riddled with injuries. An interesting team could pick him up early.

Jordyn Tyson might be headed to the New York Jets

Jordyn Tyson will be a top target for WR-needy teams in the draft. One of them could be the New York Jets, as fielded by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. At the moment, the franchise’s star WR, Garrett Wilson, is injured. The other impactful names are, of course, Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III. But with Jordyn Tyson in that room, the Jets could have a really explosive WR unit.

According to Tankathon, the Jets might have the 7 pick in the 2026 draft. It falls in line with a trajectory that was expected for Tyson. Though the Jets could go for a QB, Tyson is too good a prospect to pass on because he’s not a QB.

Jordyn Tyson presents a unique mix of pros and cons to franchises. His pros make him a really powerful name in the draft, and he can be of immense help to any QB. Teams are definitely interested in that strength, but they’ll also have to consider the risk of his tendency to get injured. One of those top-order teams will make the gamble, because it is still unlikely that Jordyn Tyson will drop to the lower ranks in the draft.