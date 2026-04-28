ASU Star Jordyn Tyson Says ‘Seeing Christ in Somebody’ Led Him to Faith and Baptism

For former ASU WR Jordyn Tyson, considered the best wide receiver on many mock draft boards, the emotional tears shed on the NFL draft stage were a testament not just to a football dream realized, but to a profound spiritual journey that began when he saw ‘Christ in somebody’ on the Arizona State campus

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The Saints’ eighth overall pick spoke about that with CBN Sports yesterday. “I wonder where his strength is coming from. I wonder what he’s got going on. They told me the Good News of Jesus, and that’s when my heart was just completely changed. I got baptized, and now it’s my everything. It’s what I lay my life on. It’s my foundation. I just continue to lean on Him every day, knowing He has a plan, knowing He has my best interests, and knowing that this world isn’t my end-all, be-all. One day I’ll be seated in Heaven with him.”

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Tyson arrived as a highly talented recruit at Deion Sanders’ Colorado in 2022, where he showed promise early on. However, he suffered a season-ending multi-ligament injury against the Oregon Ducks in November during what analysts described as garbage-time play. Tyson eventually entered the transfer portal and, influenced by Kenny Dillingham’s philosophy, he joined ASU. But the injury issues lingered.

“I feel like God truly put all these trials and tribulations in my life to better me,” Tyson said, while wearing a “Jesus Won” t-shirt in a 2025 interview. “He talks about that all throughout the Bible of trials and maturity. You’ve got to learn from it and become better. The Lord said it’s going to be hard, and you have to persevere. Life is not easy. Keep going. You’ve got it. You’re strong — I promise you, you’re so strong. Just keep going. You’ve got it.”

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On March 19, 2025, Jordyn finally embraced his faith and got baptized. He shared the video wearing a “Fear the Fork” t-shirt and declared he’s serving an “amazing” God. That is probably why he never wavered despite persistent injuries, notching 1,101 yards in 2024 and following it up with a 711 receiving yard season in 2025. Most importantly, Tyson became unrecognizable after his baptism.

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“Since he’s gotten baptized, I can’t even explain the jumps in his maturity emotionally. I’m like, who’s this kid?” Tyson’s mom, Sandra Brown, said. “Did we just have that conversation? Was that my kid talking like that? Every time I talk to him, every time I see him, he just amazes me. He has a great heart, which we have to be careful with, because he wants to give, give, give.”

Despite a broken collarbone in November 2024 that required surgery and sidelined him for the Big 12 championship game, Tyson’s resilience propelled him to a 2025 comeback, entering the season as a preseason favorite. He plans to carry that same resilient mindset into his professional career.

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Jordyn Tyson wants to live his life through the “Word of God”

For Jordyn Tyson, the accolades, the $32.5 million rookie contract, or the NFL spotlight never appealed to him. Because he knew that if he stayed true to his faith, worked hard, and lived his life according to the “Word of God,” everything would fall into place automatically. For the former ASU WR, the Bible isn’t just a holy book, but his way of life, and has helped him in day-to-day decision-making.

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“My faith is everything. I feel like it’s the reason why I took that next step this summer season,” Tyson said after ASU defeated Texas Tech in 2025. “I feel like it’s the reason why I’m more locked in during the week. As much as I get into the Word and learn the Word, it kind of just elevates my life in every way possible. I was never really into the Word (as a child); I didn’t know anything about the Word.”

The whole faith-based culture of Tyson’s ASU teammates really pushed him to embrace his Christian faith and made him more “obedient” and “disciplined.” He now thinks jumping onto his faith was “the best decision of my life,” and that’s how he wants to spend the rest of his life. Hopefully, with that unrelenting faith, more explosive performances will follow with the New Orleans Saints.