ASU’s 290lb Beast Faces Real Pressure to Protect Sam Leavitt after 100% NIL Sales Gift

Arizona State’s last season’s turnaround is the kind of story Hollywood scripts go crazy about. After sitting at the bottom, Kenny Dillingham’s team surged from a disastrous 2023 season (3-9) to an 11-3 Big 12 championship in a single year. This was certainly the result of Dillingham’s massive rebuild and quarterback Sam Leavitt’s stunning emergence. Leavitt electrified the field, drawing national attention. But while everything looks smooth and straight, a 290-pound lineman faces immense pressure in the trenches. As he’s charged with protecting Leavitt and keeping their dream to have a playoff run alive.

No wonder Sam Leavitt has quickly transformed Arizona State’s passing game after transferring from Michigan State. He’s already amassed 2,885 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, showcasing accuracy, poise, and clutch plays that are driving ASU’s pursuit of a Big 12 title and playoff berth. His mobility in the pocket has put the Sun Devils back on the map. But Leavitt will need continued strong protection and dependable teammates to maintain this trajectory. That’s already a major concern.

On top of that, PHNX Sports’s Anthony Totri already has a 290 lb. freak in mind, who’s going to face the most amount of heat this season. It’s none other than offensive lineman Josh Atkins. “I’m gonna say Josh Atkins. Josh Atkins at left tackle. It’s something I brought up on yesterday’s show, like the pressure on Josh Atkins to be even better than he was last year is real, right?” Totri said. The lineman is entering into his last season, and his record proves his caliber. Back in 2023 this guy played 888 snaps for Hawai’i, the sixth most by any OL in the Mountain West. Now, this year Kenny Dillingham’s team needs him more than ever. But why?

“Because you don’t have to, right off the rip, expect Cam Skattebo-like numbers from whoever is starting at running back, right? So a lot of these pass rushers are going to be eager to pin their ears back and get going after Sam. The pressure is on Josh Atkins to really, really protect Sam Leavitt in the pocket.” Totri added. That’s right, after Cam Skattebo’s NFL move, the defenses will come straight to Sam Leavitt, and in that very moment, Atkins needs to step up.

Arizona State’s offensive line might not make headlines, but they handle the gritty work that leads to victories, and people are noticing. SuperWestSports’ Stephen Vilardo ranks them fifth in the West and second in the Big 12. In 2024, the Sun Devils relied on their line to generate nearly 200 rushing yards per game. Even after transfer portal losses, ASU seamlessly reloaded with high-caliber transfers like Jimeto Obigbo, expected to start at guard, and OL Xander Ruggerroli, who could quickly impact the game.

On top of that, their returning core offers experience and strength. Josh Atkins secures the edge, while Ben Coleman and Kyle Scott solidify the interior. Coleman and returning starter Max Iheanachor are drawing NFL scout attention. With this strength up front, ASU’s line aims for another strong season, ready to dominate defenses and give Sam Leavitt the time he requires. This often-overlooked group forms the backbone of the Sun Devils’ offense, and they’re prepared for any challenge. So, the pressure might not fall alone on Atkins. But that’s not the only thing that’s turning heads in ASU.

Sam Leavitt’s generous move for ASU’s future

Kenny Dillingham didn’t just won a QB to lead his team, he got one for life. As Sam Leavitt is solidifying his role as more than just Arizona State’s quarterback, he’s the program’s emotional and cultural anchor. Since his commitment in December 2023, Leavitt has exceeded expectations, winning the starting job over returning player Jaden Rashada and leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title.

Entering the 2025 season, he’s not only a top NFL Draft prospect but also a key figure in shaping the team’s new identity. While his on-field performance is turning heads, his off-field leadership truly sets him apart. From a $15k donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation to giving back all his 2024 NIL earnings in the team’s NIL collective, Leavitt exceeds the expectations in every way.

Sam Leavitt’s generosity knows no bounds. He recently unveiled his own NIL apparel line, including tees, hoodies, and jerseys, but in a remarkable gesture, he’s giving 100% of his commission from the collection back to his teammates for the 2025 season. As Blake Niemann hit X with the news: “Leavitt is set to sell various tees, hoodies, and jerseys – donating 100% of commission earned back to the team.” So, one thing is pretty clear: Leavitt’s character shines not just through his performance, but in his choices too.

Kenny Dillingham couldn’t have found a better leader to guide the future of Sun Devil football. Leavitt’s influence in the locker room not only inspires the team but also embodies Arizona State’s aspirations—a culture built on loyalty, accountability, and strong leadership. With the 2025 season just around the corner, his continuous acts of kindness and humility have earned the entire team’s support. If Arizona State aims to compete in the Big 12, they’ve found a true cornerstone in Sam Leavitt to lead them, both on and off the field.