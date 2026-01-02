ASU Under Kenny Dillingham Targeting 2,540-Yard Transfer QB to Replace Sam Leavitt

Arizona State’s magical 2024 run and an average 2025 campaign came crashing back to earth when quarterback Sam Leavitt informed Kenny Dillingham in early December that he’d be entering the transfer portal. Leavitt’s departure left ASU scrambling for answers at the sport’s most critical position. But Kenny Dillingham immediately pivoted to the transfer portal. And it looks like the Sun Devils have already locked in on their next signal-caller.​

According to On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong, Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley is expected to enter the transfer portal, and Arizona State “looms as the early school to watch” in his recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound redshirt freshman from Hodgenville, Kentucky, flashed serious potential during his two seasons with the Wildcats and will have three years of eligibility remaining. This is a huge selling point for any program looking to build around a young quarterback with room to grow.

Nakos and Wiltfong put their money where their mouths are. Both are logging expert predictions that Boley will land with the Sun Devils. “Sources have told Wiltfong and I that Arizona State looms as the early school to watch in Boley’s portal recruitment,” Nakos wrote. The timing couldn’t be better for Kenny Dillingham. He needs a plug-and-play option to keep the Sun Devils’ offense rolling in 2026.​

Of course, Arizona State isn’t the only program circling Boley. North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska have all jumped into the mix early. The Tar Heels can pitch a chance to play for Bill Belichick and persuade Boley to join them. Virginia Tech is banking on its new offensive resurgence under James Franklin to lure Boley to Blacksburg. Nebraska, meanwhile, is desperate for quarterback help after Dylan Raiola’s transfer and sees Boley as a potential multi-year starter in the Big Ten.

But ASU appears to have the inside track, thanks to a combination of factors. Kenny Dillingham’s track record developing quarterbacks, the appeal of playing in a high-octane Big 12 offense, and the simple fact that Boley would step into an immediate starting role with proven weapons around him.

So what exactly is Arizona State getting if they land Boley? The short answer is a legitimate SEC-tested quarterback with upside for days. Boley put together a solid 2025 campaign, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,160 yards with 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions over 11 games. He earned a spot on the All-SEC freshman team after posting a 134.5 passer rating and showing poise beyond his years against some of the nation’s toughest defenses.

Boley earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors three consecutive times during Kentucky’s midseason winning streak. If Arizona State lands him, Boley has all the tools to be a multi-year star in the Big 12 and keep the Sun Devils in the playoff conversation for years to come.​

Where does Leavitt land next?

The million-dollar question, or more accurately, the five-million-dollar question, is where Sam Leavitt ends up. According to On3 analyst J.D. PicKell, the race has essentially narrowed to two horses: Oregon and LSU. It’s a fascinating choice that essentially boils down to geography and nostalgia versus scheme and development.

“The intel from Pete Nakos is pointing to two horses being in the race for Sam Leavitt right now, and that’s Oregon and LSU,” PicKell said on Wednesday. “I personally am under the belief that Dante Moore will go back to Oregon for another season, which then points to Sam Leavitt ending up at LSU. That to me makes the most sense from a fit perspective.”

Oregon makes sense on paper. Leavitt is a West Linn, Oregon native who’d be coming home to play for a program that just made the College Football Playoff and runs a tempo-heavy, RPO-based attack that mirrors what he thrived in at Arizona State. But there’s a catch. Dante Moore’s NFL decision clouds everything. If Moore stays for another year, there’s no guaranteed starting spot waiting for Leavitt in Eugene.​

That’s where LSU enters the picture. Lane Kiffin has built an entire career on taking transfer quarterbacks and turning them into stars. The Tigers need a quarterback badly, with Garrett Nussmeier expected to move on after five years. LSU feels like the frontrunner here, especially if Moore decides to return to Oregon and Leavitt prioritizes immediate playing time and NFL development over a hometown reunion.​