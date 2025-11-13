ASU’s Jordyn Tyson Predicted to Join $17M NFL QB & Former Teammate by Draft Expert

Jordyn Tyson has been tearing defenses apart throughout this season and is considered to be among the best at his position nationally. He is one of the top prospects leading up to the NFL draft. Various Mock drafts place him on a different team each time they come out. But there is one that places him with his old teammate Cam Skattebo and QB Jaxson Dart at the New York Giants.

It happened as Todd McShay picked Jordyn Tyson for the New York Giants on the latest episode of the “Rough Draft”. A segment hosted by him and Steve Muench on The McShay show. “I’m going to go with Jordyn Tyson,” said Todd McShay. “I think a sturdy, thick, physical run after catch ability guy in Tyson would be a really good complement to (Malik) Nabers and for Jaxson Dart moving forward. So, and then you bring the Arizona State connection with Cam Skattebo, hopefully coming back at 100% next year. That would be fun to watch as well.”

But nothing is set in stone, as it’s still unlikely that the Giants will get a WR as the first pick due to them facing a host of other issues. But if they decide to go for Tyson, it would add another dimension to their offense of Malik Nabers and the $17 million Jaxson Dart. At 6 feet 2 and 200 pounds, Tyson brings a lot of physicality to his game. This will make the offense versatile and complement Malik Nabers well. All the while adding a playmaker in the mix and reducing some of the workload off Dart. Throw in Tyson’s ex-teammate Cam Skattebo in the mix, and you get a lethal pro offense.

Moreover, ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham consistently praises Jordyn Tyson for his exceptional work ethic and dedication. It was on full display in ASU’s 26-22 win against Texas Tech. He raked in 105 yards on 10 receptions for 1 Touchdown before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. It added to his already impressive stats of 628 yards on 58 receptions for 8 touchdowns. Not only does he play his heart out, but he’s also a leader in the ASU locker room.

“That’s huge. I mean, the respect they have for him,” Kenny Dillingham said. “I mean, you’re around the top wide receiver who goes to football for the draft this year. Anytime you’re around that guy, that’s something we’d better learn from, because there aren’t many of them. So you better soak in what he’s saying, and you better learn what he’s telling you.”

ASU’s championship dreams

Fate hasn’t been on Kenny Dillingham’s side this season. Any hopes of improving on their 11-3 record from last season have been shattered following a grueling schedule and recurring injuries. The Sun Devils find themselves at a precarious position with a 6-3 record with three games left. Injuries to key players include Jordyn Tyson and QB Sam Leavitt. But Coach Dillingham looks to be happy about where they are. “If we were healthy, I’d probably be thrilled, but, you know, decently happy with where we’re at. I mean, this conference is ruthless. It’s really, really tough. And we’ve had a really, really tough conference schedule,” said Dillingham

Although if everything plays out according to them, they might yet salvage a conference championship from this season. It’s a complex equation, but plausible. A few teams losing might help their cause. Obviously, they’ll have to win the remainder of their games to even remotely think about it. They face West Virginia, the Colorado Buffaloes, and the Arizona Wildcats. West Virginia has fared worse than them and should be easy to tackle. Also, you can never write off Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes. But with Tyson slated to return against them, their path ahead will become easier. The rivalry game against the Wildcats would be a challenge. They have both secured bowl eligibility.

All in all, there is still hope for the Sun Devils, and if they manage to make it to the championship, they’ll probably face Texas Tech. A juggernaut whom they have defeated once. But championship games rarely play out the same as regular season ones.