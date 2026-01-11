ASU’s Kenny Dillingham Welcomes New Family Member in His Latest Post

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham kicked off 2026 on a personal high after an underwhelming 8-5 record with the Sun Devils. Off-field joys outshone on-field results for the Phoenix product, as he and his wife added another member to their family.

Briana and Kenny Dillingham welcomed their second baby boy into the world and celebrated it with all their fans. The ASU head coach shared an Instagram story with a picture of his sons, Kent, and the younger one, whose name remains unknown, as they were sitting on a hospital bed, with the song “We Dem Boyz” playing in the backdrop.

With another son added to the family, Arizona State may have another future player in its hands, as Kenny Dillingham and his ties run deep with them. Born in Phoenix and a graduate of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Dillingham started his coaching career there after his senior year injury forced him to coach instead of play.

That early experience in coaching laid the foundation for him, which he took to ASU, serving as an offensive assistant from 2014 to 2015. After taking on other coaching roles after that, he returned home to don the head coach role in late 2022.

He even met his wife, Briana, here, both having studied at Chaparral High School. But their love blossomed during college as both attended Arizona State. Even though his parents live three doors down, his sister is his neighbor. The birth of Dillingham’s second son is not just a big moment of celebration for his family but also for the Sun Devils.

Kenny Dillingham got another booster on the sidelines, his 4-year-old Kent, who often appears during games on the sidelines. Back in 2024, he made an appearance during the high-stakes Big 12 championship game, where the Sun Devils defeated Iowa State.

The Arizona State HC is not just a father to his sons but also to all his players, whom he keeps grounded using parenting language in coaching.

“I just think about, like, what’s right for the guys,” Dillingham said during a media scrum. “Like if I were their parent, like how you treat people, and I choose to believe that if you treat people right, then yeah, good things will happen. Really, what do I think is best for the people that I coach and the people that we’re around?”

With that said, Kenny Dillingham is also putting together a strong portal class for the 2026 season.

Kenny Dillingham makes a massive portal haul

The new boy dad is perfectly balancing his daddy duties and transfer portal chaos. Even in a busy personal moment, Kenny Dillingham is making sure Arizona State doesn’t suffer. After signing a five-year deal for $7.5 million and reaffirming his commitment to the Sun Devils, Dillingham is working hard to push them through a title run in the 2026 season by adding key players on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Offensively, they added Kentucky QB Cutter Boley, who ended his season with 2,160 passing yards, and has emerged as a future leader after Sam Leavitt’s portal move. Then, even the wide receiver position gets major backing with the addition of Raiden Vines Bright from Washington and Omarion Miller from Colorado.

The defense landed cornerbacks Ashton Stamps from LSU and Caleb Chester from Texas, immediately strengthening the secondary. Also, linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu secured a sixth year of eligibility and returned to the team, adding more depth.

With all these key additions, Kenny Dillingham has landed 15 commits from the portal to the team. But the haul is not over yet, as they are still hosting players like Oklahoma’s offensive tackle Luke Baklenko for visits. Can these transfers take the title to championship glory next year? Let us know in the comments.