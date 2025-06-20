ASU’s 325lb Prodigy Makes Heartfelt Call to Protect Sam Leavitt Amid Rising Pressure

ASU HC Kenny Dillingham isn’t holding back when it comes to hyping up his young QB. Speaking about Sam Leavitt, he declared, “He is 1000% one of the top quarterbacks.” After a breakout freshman campaign, Leavitt’s stock is soaring. With big-time talent and growing confidence, he’s quickly becoming one of the must-watch names heading into the 2025 CFB season. Now, the spotlight’s on—and Leavitt looks ready for it.

Arizona State’s air attack is in good hands with Sam Leavitt. The Michigan State transfer wasted no time making his mark in Tempe. Throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 TDs, Leavitt showed poise, precision, and playmaking flair. His pocket presence and ability to extend plays powered the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a CFP berth, putting ASU back on the national map in a big way.

Now, ASU’s 325-pound anchor Ben Coleman isn’t just protecting his quarterback on the field—he’s standing up for him off it too. On the June 19th episode of PHNX Sports, Coleman was asked about the national perception of rising star Sam Leavitt. With a smile and a dose of big brother energy, he said, “Well, I still think he’s 14. I don’t know if he has a driver’s license, but he does drive. So, fair enough—that’s illegal or legal, I won’t snitch on that. But I don’t even know if he’s old enough to drive. Cam Harp, you know, gives him some rides to practice all the time.” Coleman’s words were filled with humor—but also heart—showing just how tight-knit this Sun Devils unit is as pressure builds ahead of the 2025 season.

As the Sun Devils gear up for a high-stakes season, their veteran OL made it clear on PHNX Sports just how much QB Sam Leavitt means to him and the team. “So, like I said, I don’t know if he can drive or not, but he does have a car. But that’s how I kind of look at him—as a little brother. How much love can I give him in this short time? There’s a lot of stuff on his plate. I don’t think he’s overwhelmed with the moment. He’s always believed in himself, and I think that’s what matters. So it’s up to us to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Coleman.

It’s more than just blocking defenders—Coleman and the Sun Devils are determined to shield their young star from every kind of pressure. But Ben Coleman isn’t chasing headlines—he’s chasing protection perfection. The 325-pound ASU lineman reflected on his 2024 season with pride and purpose. “I had zero sacks last year—that was important to me. It was super important,” said Coleman. Even the two QB hits he gave up on complex three-man stunts still linger with him.

Coleman views his job as deeper than blocking. “I’ve always prided myself as an offensive lineman to make sure to have your offensive line’s back so that way you can help and have your quarterback’s back,” he added. “If our quarterback gets all the praise, if our running back gets all the praise, the offensive line never needs any praise. So, you know, I feel like we’re doing something right.” With breakout receivers like JT Thompson ready to shine, Coleman knows the formula: protect Sam Leavitt, protect the playmakers, and let the Sun Devils soar.

But Ben Coleman’s praise didn’t stop at the stat sheet—it got personal. The Arizona State offensive lineman shares more than just a huddle with quarterback Sam Leavitt. There’s a genuine bond between them. That connection fuels his mission: protect Sam at all costs.

The bond between ASU’s OL and Sam Leavitt

Ben Coleman and Sam Leavitt share more than just a huddle—they’ve built a bond like brothers. “Sam and I’s relationship last year was super good,” Coleman said. “My parents, his parents—they know each other, they hang out, and the moms talk all the time. So all that stuff helps.” From inside jokes to daily hugs, the chemistry is real. “Every day we see each other, we give each other big hugs, laugh, joke—and you know, you can ask anybody—I’m always the one that is going to tell him that he’s not worth anything. He’s not worth belief, just because that’s the joke, right? That’s the big brother in me.”

Ben Coleman isn’t holding back when it comes to hyping up his QB. For him, Sam Leavitt isn’t just a rising star—he’s the guy. “He’s a young cat with a lot of stuff on his plate,” Coleman said. “But, you know, we feel like he’s the Heisman. He should be the Heisman front-runner. He should be a Heisman contender. And if he’s not in New York, we feel like maybe we failed as an offensive line—because he has all the tools in the toolbox to make it happen.” That’s not just belief—it’s big brother energy with high expectations.

Now the spotlight’s on—and it’s time to see if Sam Leavitt can live up to the buzz or rewrite it on his own terms.