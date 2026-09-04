“Ate Him Alive”: Deion Sanders Shows True Feelings About $1M CU Star Who Almost Cost Them The Game

With just 42 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Julian Lewis, who’s got an NIL valuation of $1 million, pulled the Colorado Buffaloes out of deep trouble against Georgia Tech. Under Atlanta’s hot night sky, Lewis turned a painful season opener into a tight 14-13 victory, saving himself from what could have been a brutal media backlash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Behind the post-game smiles, Deion Sanders did not hide the brutal reality facing his young star. BuffsStampede’s Oliver Hayes reports that Sanders was relieved, indicating that he was glad Lewis woke up in time because the media would have “ate him alive,” if the result had gone otherwise. It was a rare, unfiltered look into Coach Prime’s mind, showing both his protective instinct for his freshman and his sharp awareness of how quickly fans turn on a million-dollar prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Colorado Buffaloes] HC Deion Sanders says he’s glad Julian Lewis came alive because the media ‘would’ve ate him alive,'” Oliver Hayes, a reporter for the BuffsStampede, posted on X on September 4.

Bookmakers like DraftKings heavily favored the Yellow Jackets, expecting them to breeze through the game and win by 6.5 points. They even placed the team at -238 on the moneyline. And for a while, it looked like the prediction was going to come true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#CUBuffs HC Deion Sanders says he's glad Julian Lewis came alive because the media "would've ate him alive."The things that Brennan Marion says when he's getting the play in, and the situational type of football that we're practicing, and getting him prepared for the moment, it…— Oliver Hayes (@ocuhayes) September 4, 2026

Lewis had a tough night before his late rescue act. He managed only 6 completions for 41 yards in the first half and finished 14 of 27 for 124 yards. His poor decisions and missed throws kept Georgia Tech in control for most of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a high NIL valuation, Julian Lewis carries pro-level expectations as a true freshman. When a player commands that kind of valuation, fans and critics expect instant results. A loss caused by rookie mistakes would have made him the main target for criticism.

Georgia Tech took a late 13-7 lead, leaving Colorado on the brink of an opening-day collapse. But special teams gave the Buffs one last breath when cornerback Boo Carter blocked Aidan Birr’s 45-yard field goal attempt, keeping the gap at six points and setting up Lewis’s final drive. Trailing 13-7 with 42 seconds remaining, Julian Lewis tied the game at 13-13 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Williams, after which Colorado converted the extra point to take a 14-13 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Buffs celebrated on their field, Coach Prime addressed the immense pressure on his young quarterback. He knew Lewis was playing not just for a win, but to prove he deserved the massive spotlight surrounding his debut.

This Buffs victory was undoubtedly stunning, but after last night’s showdown, it is easy to forget Lewis is still under development. His composed demeanor in the final drives of a high-pressure game is a testament to the star within him. Sanders knew it before anyone else did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders credited offensive coordinator Brennan Marion for keeping Lewis calm under intense pressure.

“The things that Brennan Marion says when he’s getting the play in, and the situational type of football that we’re practicing, and getting him prepared for the moment, it was real, and we knew [he would succeed],” Sanders reportedly said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis almost cost Colorado the game, but Coach Prime’s candid words proved he still believes his star freshman has what it takes to survive the spotlight.