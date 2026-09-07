“Atrocious”: Rookie SEC HCs Jon Sumrall, Alex Golesh Sending Very Different Messages Before Facing Each Other in 2 Weeks

The SEC’s six debut head coaches had a perfect opening weekend, going 6-0 in Week 1. But despite the flawless record across the board, two of those new faces are handling their initial victories in completely opposite ways as they prepare to square off.

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Florida Gators fans were buzzing after head coach Jon Sumrall’s official debut in The Swamp, which ended in a jaw-dropping 66-21 blowout victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls. Offensively, it was pure fireworks; the 66 points marked the Gators’ highest scoring output in a season opener in 32 years. Yet, instead of celebrating one of the largest debut margins in school history, Sumrall looked completely unsatisfied.

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“Early on with them, we couldn’t keep pace. Our defense was atrocious at times, quite honestly. So, we had a hard time keeping pace with them,” Jon Sumrall said of the Gators’ weakness from the season-opener. “I’ll watch this play. I’m really a little bit frustrated with how we play defensively at times. I don’t think we’re as good as we think we are. I think we got some guys who feel like, you know, we’ve arrived in some spots, and that’ll be addressed.”

Sumrall made it incredibly clear that looking pretty against a Group of Five opponent doesn’t mean anything if the fundamentals aren’t there, and he slammed the brakes on any early-season hype surrounding the team.

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The reality is that while the scoreboard looked pretty, the defensive tape told an alarming story. Sumrall’s defense spent way too much time chasing shadows, allowing FAU to rack up 396 total yards and move the chains for 25 first downs. Because the defense simply couldn’t find a way to get off the field, they forced themselves to play a grueling 90 defensive snaps over the course of the evening.

Looking closely at the game film, it is easy to see exactly what kept Sumrall up at night. The Gators allowed FAU to convert an ugly 11 of 22 attempts on third down and a stunning 4 of 7 on fourth down.

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What seemed to bother Sumrall the most wasn’t just the physical mistakes, but the mental complacency he sensed from

some of his players. The Gators’ head honcho promised that the upcoming film session would serve as a brutal wake-up call to an entitled roster.

Meanwhile, new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh was sending a completely different message after a chaotic debut of his own.

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Auburn survived a nail-biting 17–16 victory over Baylor by the skin of their teeth, securing the win by stopping a last-second two-point conversion.

Reporting from the postgame radio broadcast, Justin Hokanson noted on X that Golesh slammed his team’s execution on a final drive that resulted in a turnover.

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“That’s embarrassing. That can’t be us. We have to go reset,” Golesh stated, repeating the words “reset” and “play the next play” nearly ten times during the interview.

However, while Sumrall was tearing down his blowout-winning squad to cure complacency, Golesh chose to lift his narrow survivors up.

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Golesh praised the ultimate culture shift he is trying to build on the Plains. “Today I saw a team that played together,” Golesh reflected, as noted by On3’s Justin Hokanson. “When I tell you that that has been a big of a focus to bring guys together, it’s the hardest thing to do in college football. I saw dudes that played for each other and genuinely love each other.”

That’s what makes the upcoming matchup so intriguing. Two rookie SEC head coaches walked away from Week 1 with victories, but they saw entirely different things in their Week 1 victories. Sumrall saw a dominant scoreline that exposed complacency and defensive flaws. Golesh saw an ugly escape that showcased unity and a team willing to fight for each other.

Now, those two contrasting mindsets are set to collide.

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In just two weeks, the Florida Gators will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 19. By then, both coaches will have had another game to fine-tune their teams, but the question remains: Which approach will pay off when these two first-year SEC coaches finally meet?

May the best (and most prepared) team win!