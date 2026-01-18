Attendees Asked to Make Urgent Fix for Donald Trump at National Championship Game

The CFP National Championship already carries the usual weight of history, money, and legacy. But on Monday night in Miami Gardens, it will also carry the logistical reality that comes with a sitting US president walking into a packed stadium. Axios first reported that President Donald Trump will attend the national title game at Hard Rock Stadium. So what’s the advice for ticket holders to the Indiana vs. Miami game?

“President Donald Trump will attend Monday’s CFP national championship in Miami,” Yahoo Sports wrote on X on January 17. “Ticketed attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive significantly earlier than they would for a typical game.”

This attendance marks yet another high-profile public appearance for Donald Trump since returning to office in January 2025. And the warning for fans could not be clearer because it comes with precedent.

Donald Trump’s appearance in Miami will be at least the 13th major sporting event he has attended since taking office again. Each one has carried heightened security protocols, layered checkpoints, and unavoidable delays. The most relevant example came at the US Open men’s final in New York, when his presence pushed the scheduled start back by 30 minutes.

Extra security measures at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center created massive queues outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Airport-style scanners were erected overnight. Fans emptied pockets, passed through full-body scanners, and were searched again if alarms sounded.

Many ticket holders said they were never warned. Chris Fowler noted on air that fans appeared “not adequately told to be prepared for this.” Even after the delayed start, thousands of seats remained empty as play began between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Some spectators were still stuck in security lines well into the opening set.

That is the backdrop for Monday night in Miami. Hard Rock Stadium seats more than 65,000, and the CFP national championship already demands stricter access protocols than a regular-season game. Add a presidential visit on top of that and it’s going to be hectic for fans. Because if they arrive on “normal” timelines, they are gambling with live action.

Donald Trump’s visit also adds a layer of intrigue beyond logistics. While he has not publicly stated which team he is backing, his family connection leans local. His granddaughter, Kai Trump, has committed to play Division I golf at the University of Miami and will enroll later this year. There is also the political company. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend alongside the president. He is Miami-born and spent more than a decade representing Florida in the US Senate.

While the president’s presence complicates entry, it has coincided with an unexpected shift in the ticket market. Prices have dropped noticeably in recent days. Just four days ago, average get-in prices hovered around $3,600, with roughly 750 resale listings available. After tickets were distributed to Indiana and Miami allotments, averages fell closer to $2,600, with about 600 additional listings hitting the market.

That said, availability remains tight. The game is effectively sold out through official channels. On SeatGeek, the cheapest listings are still above $2,800, with Ticketmaster showing similar ranges. Jack Seiler, chair of the 2026 Miami Host Committee CFP National Championship, feels there won’t be enough tickets everywhere. He cited a surge of interest from Indiana fans searching for hotels, tickets, and reservations.

All of this builds toward a matchup that already carries historic weight. Indiana enters undefeated, chasing its first national title. Miami, a five-time champion, has not won it all since 2001. For fans who will not be navigating security lines in Miami, the championship still demands planning of a different kind.

How to watch Miami vs. Indiana without being there

The CFP National Championship will air on ESPN, with kickoff set for Monday night. Fans without a cable subscription can stream the game through services that carry ESPN. DirecTV offers a five-day free trial and includes ESPN in several packages, with plans starting at $69.99 per month after the trial. Fubo is another option, also offering a five-day free trial, with packages starting at $59.99 per month.

On the field, Indiana arrives as the clear betting favorite. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza threw for 177 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-22 semifinal win over Oregon, and Curt Cignetti’s team has won its last two CFP games by a combined 69 points. Miami’s path has been narrower, highlighted by a last-second touchdown from Carson Beck to beat Ole Miss in the semifinals.

Vegas reflects that gap. Indiana’s moneyline sits at -340, with Miami at +275. The spread is 8.5 points. The game itself will decide the champion. Everything around it has already decided something else. Showing up late is no longer an option.