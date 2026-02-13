Attorney Confirms Seven-Figure Loss for Joey Aguilar as Tennessee QB Battles NCAA

Friday is going to be a big day for Joey Aguilar. The Tennessee quarterback, who transferred to the Vols in December 2024, has a lawsuit hearing against the NCAA over eligibility rules that could block him from playing in 2026.

His attorney, Cam Norris, argues that beyond football for Aguilar, it’s about millions of dollars in potential earnings that could be lost if he is barred from the field.

“If this Court grants Aguilar relief from the NCAA’s JUCO rule in the near term,” the complaint read, “Tennessee has a spot for him on the roster and would welcome him back.

“His compensation for playing college football in 2026 would be approximately $2 million. So by counting his JUCO years against him, the NCAA is depriving Aguilar of millions of dollars.”

He redshirted at City College of San Francisco in 2019 and missed the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Then spent two years at Diablo Valley before starting his Division I career. At App State, he played the 2023 and 2024 season, then transferred to play with the Vols.

Now, with another season on the line, he’s asking the court to hold the NCAA’s junior college eligibility rule, which counts his JUCO years against his Division I clock.

This is a developing story…