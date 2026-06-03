Attorney Gives New Update on Former Georgia WR’s Misdemeanor Charges

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch nearly derailed his draft prospects when he was arrested for minor non-violent misdemeanor charges. The incident occurred days before the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that didn’t affect his pro prospects, but he faced uncertainty about his future and travel hurdles due to the ongoing legal battle. The latest update in the case brings huge relief for the wide receiver.

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The former Georgia WR’s misdemeanor charges were dismissed on Tuesday, June 2, according to Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer. After a comprehensive review of video footage and evidence, Georgia State prosecutors dropped the case. The WR’s attorney, Kim Stephens, emphasized that Branch committed no crime, confirming the dismissal.

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“Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested,” said Stephens to ESPN on Wednesday, June 3. “We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name [are] restored.”

The former Georgia WR faced two misdemeanor charges: one for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and the other for obstructing a public sidewalk. On April 19, 2026, following his attendance at Georgia’s spring game in Athens, Georgia, Athens-Clarke County police arrested Branch outside Cloud Bar in downtown.

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“I continued to give Zachariah Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk,” wrote the reporting officer. “Zachariah Branch smirked, then stepped backward and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.”

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But body camera footage told a different story, so there’s no risk of future NFL discipline for Branch. He will play this season with the Atlanta Falcons after they drafted Branch as the 79th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite his arrest, he was able to attend the draft following a low $500 bond, as his charges were minor.

His case mirrors a past incident involving Miami OLs Trevor Darling and Jahair Jones. These two were arrested for misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence. But all the charges were dropped within days, as the evidence was insufficient.

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The former Georgia WR’s goal for the rookie season

Zachariah Branch started his collegiate career at USC, but after the 2024 season, he entered the transfer portal to find a different culture and a chance at national title contention. In 2025, he joined the Bulldogs and didn’t take time to make an impact. He led Georgia with 811 receiving yards and six TDs.

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Following that season, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Falcons drafted him. Shortly after, he made his expectations clear for his first season in the NFL. “I’m all about winning. That’s what I love about Georgia as well,” said Branch.

“Everybody loves trying to win and things like that. Whatever position they want me to be in to be able to help our team win is what I’m going to do. Whether it’s special teams, receiver, I’m with it all. Georgia, [the competitiveness] was times a thousand. So I definitely wanted to get back into an environment that was along those competitive lines because Coach Smart will hold you to that standard.”

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Although Zachariah is preparing for his rookie season, his connection with the Bulldogs is still there as his brother, Zion Branch, is playing for Georgia as a senior safety.