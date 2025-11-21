Auburn Already Has Hugh Freeze’s Replacement in Mind as Only ‘Something Catastrophic’ Can Make $3M Candidate Join

The Auburn Tigers are set to announce their next head coach within 24 hours of the Iron Bowl (Nov 29), per AD John Cohen’s directive. With the early signing period looming, the next 10 days may decide Auburn’s next decade. And what’s most interesting is that the supposed “best man” isn’t coming from beyond Auburn’s walls.

“Some think the best man available is already on campus right now and that’s DJ Durkin,” co-founder and show host of The War Rapport, Mike Gittens, said on the November 20 episode. “He is interviewing in real time for the job.”

And in many ways, that’s exactly how it looks. Durkin checks almost every parameter Auburn is prioritizing. Since taking over as defensive coordinator before the 2024 season, Durkin has built Auburn’s most reliable identity. They finished 31st nationally in total defense and 27th in rushing defense last year. This season, they’ve slipped slightly to 43rd overall but skyrocketed to ninth in rushing defense. Just as importantly, Durkin solved a problem that could have crippled the program.

He stabilized recruiting at the exact moment it looked like the roster might fall apart. Auburn has had only one decommit since Freeze’s exit and has maintained strong retention among defensive targets, particularly linebackers. No wonder Cohen has publicly confirmed that Durkin absolutely has a shot at the full-time role. But the endorsement isn’t just from the AD; players have his back just as strongly.

Tight end Tate Johnson called him a “hell of a motivator,” and junior defensive end Keldric Faulk said he “brought life” back into the building after the Vanderbilt loss, adding a competitive edge. These are the exact traits Cohen told AL.com he expects in Auburn’s next hire. And most importantly, Durkin has been very clear about how he views the opportunity.

“I view every day here on the job as an interview,” Durkin said. “I think you’re getting a good glimpse of what I would be as a head coach here, so I just treat it that way.”

October 25, 2025: Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin moves along the sidelines. Auburn defeated Arkansas 33-24 in Fayetteville, AR.

Nothing about that sounds like a man hedging his bets. DJ Durkin’s two-week crash course has included roster management chaos and a heartbreaking 45-38 overtime loss to Vanderbilt. Now, two games remain, starting with a tricky Mercer squad. If Durkin wins out and especially if he delivers Auburn’s first Iron Bowl victory since 2019, his case for the job becomes very difficult to ignore. That explains why insiders keep whispering the same thing.

“I think they’re setting this up for DJ Durkin to get this job,” host Mike Gittens added. “Unless something catastrophic happens these next couple of games, I think John Cohen wants to hire him. I think he’s already interviewed for the job, quite honestly.”

And that could snub some potential candidates in the Tigers HC hunting race.

The $3 million wild card in the wings

While DJ Durkin is staging his live-action audition in front of John Cohen, Auburn’s search board has an insurance policy. Jon Sumrall, the $3 million man at Tulane. He isn’t just another Group of Five coach who caught lightning for one season. He’s built a reputation as a program flipper, a culture installer, and a recruiter who can go toe-to-toe with Power Five staff despite far fewer resources. His first two years with the Green Wave have been a clinic in quick-turn success.

An 8-2 mark this season, a No. 24 CFP ranking, and an overall 17-7 record that signals sustainability. For an Auburn program craving stability after more staff turnover than a call center, he represents a clean, proven blueprint. But it’s not going to be easy for Jon Sumrall to enter the Plains. Besides DJ Durkin, the Tigers are interested in potential candidates like Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, among others.

But insiders insist the only way Jon Sumrall and other potential candidates even enter the final stage of this search is if Durkin’s implode-level fails. Because right now, the intention is clear. The $3 million HC is the wild card, but DJ Durkin is the hand the AD wants to play unless catastrophe strikes.