Auburn Athlete Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

Alex Golesh’s attempts to create a new culture at Auburn may have encountered a setback. One of the incoming transfers on defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s unit allegedly got involved in an incident with the police and was subsequently arrested.

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According to Mike Gittens of The War Rapport, Auburn EDGE rusher Da’Shawn was allegedly arrested on Saturday evening after trying to flee when asked to pull over. “Womack did not stop initially according to reports but was eventually pulled over somewhere on college street after leading police on a chase through the north side of Auburn,” Gittens posted on X.

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Neither the program nor the head coach has yet acknowledged the arrest. Gittens has also not added anything to his initial tweet since it was posted 14 hours ago.

The former Ole Miss rusher transferred to Auburn in January, filling the hole left by Keldric Faulk, who left for his NFL journey. Womack started his career at Baton Rouge in 2023 after being a highly touted five-star recruit out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

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He played 20 games in the 2 seasons he spent with the Tigers. While his career took shape at LSU, in 2024, he received a suspension from his coaching staff. The incident happened before the Tigers were scheduled to play the Gators in November 2024. At the time, reports linked the suspension to internal standards. In the media, Brian Kelly deemed it a coach’s decision. Womack returned to the team for LSU’s next game against Vanderbilt.

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After the season, the DE entered the portal in search of a larger role and found his new home in Oxford. Lane Kiffin landed the former five-star in a tight race, with multiple SEC programs vying for his signature. In the 2025 campaign, Womack logged a career-high 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. His performance in the CFP also shone bright as he recorded 7 tackles.

After Kiffin left for LSU, Womack re-entered the portal, and it was a big move for Auburn to land an elite talent through the portal. The former St. Frances Academy Edge will be heavily utilized by defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. Durkin’s blitz-heavy, aggressive scheme is a perfect match for Womack’s 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame and his ability to leverage speed-to-power rush moves.

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Da’Shawn Womack’s spring performance at Auburn

Womack had already begun winning over Auburn fans with an impressive showing in the A-Day game on April 18. The standout edge rusher looked every bit the defensive playmaker the Tigers were hoping for. His performance sent a clear message: that cornerstone has found a new leader.

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Byrum Brown, the jewel QB of Auburn, felt the pressure that Womack generated throughout the game. Womack’s constant disruption contributed to Brown completing just 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.

Until now, the DE was guaranteed a major role in Durkin’s defense. However, the severity of the offense may change Auburn’s plans.