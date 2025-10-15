Auburn Captains Ready to Let Teammates Quit Program as QB Jackson Arnold Clears Stance

It’s gut-check time on The Plains. Three straight losses have Auburn staring in the mirror, asking the question every struggling program eventually faces: Are you in or out? Saturday’s 20-10 loss to No. 9 Georgia stung not because Auburn fumbled when it mattered, but because they could have won the game. Just like that, another promising start evaporated. Visibly frustrated yet focused, Jackson Arnold owned up to the three-game skid.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Auburn’s morale might be crushed in the upcoming week, but this is where the Tigers separate the men from the boys. On October 14, The Next Round dropped a video that quickly became the tone-setter for the week. Jackson Arnold arrived on the scene with a stone-cold ultimatum.

His words hit harder than the loss itself when he echoed the words of teammates, captain Keldric Faulk and Champ Anthony, saying, “If you don’t wanna be here, then don’t be here. For those guys that wanna stay hungry and stay in the fight, they’re gonna come back to work yesterday, Monday, and today, on Tuesday and go try to get a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He added, “Like I said earlier, it’s our mindset every week just to go out and dominate and go get a win.” It’s like a declaration that Auburn’s locker room drew a line in the dirt. They want to make amends and win games.

Still, Jackson Arnold’s been far from flawless. His third-and-goal fumble against Georgia, which could’ve swung momentum, ended up being ruled short of the goal line, leaving fans fuming and Auburn empty-handed. The sophomore has shown flashes of brilliance but inconsistency, taking unnecessary sacks and missing wide-open throws. Although he’s raked in 983 passing yards, Arnold tends to run hot and cold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, he plays it safe with the ball, with zero interceptions. And according to HC Hugh Freeze, that’s worth something. “We’re always getting other guys reps, but Jackson is who we’re going with Saturday. Hopefully he gets off to that same start he did again and continues it,” he said.

AD

That “hopefully” felt heavier than it sounded because Hugh Freeze’s career path is clearly thinning. Even Paul Finebaum sees the cracks forming. “Hugh Freeze is wearing thin,” the veteran analyst said. “Some coaches you watch after a loss, you feel better. You feel confident. You feel emboldened. Not Hugh Freeze. You feel the opposite.” The warning comes with context: a 3-3 record, three-game losing streak, and a squabble over ‘clapping’ don’t paint a pretty picture.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The real problem is if he can’t beat Alabama at home that means in three years, he’s gone 0-for his top two rivals. That doesn’t work well in the Auburn family. Those games mean more than anything.” So yeah, the Tigers’ HC is now staring down at critical decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Freezing times for Hugh!

When Hugh Freeze took the podium Monday, he confirmed what many expected. Jackson Arnold remains QB1. But the leash is shrinking fast. On Tiger Talk, he openly acknowledged that Ashton Daniels was on standby last week and could’ve stepped in if things went south. “Ashton is ready. Deuce stands ready, too. We wouldn’t hesitate to try Ashton,” he said.

Ashton Daniels, the Stanford transfer, has thrown for nearly 4,000 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in his college career. Last season, he added 669 rushing yards and three scores. Hugh Freeze made it clear when he said, “Arnold must continue to produce for four quarters, or his time as the starter is numbered.” Another slow start, and the Daniels era could hit the locker room at halftime.

Now Auburn turns to its next challenge, a home clash with No. 16 Missouri. The Tigers are battered and bruised and standing at a crossroads. The next few weeks will reveal whether this team still has the fight left or if some players are already halfway out the door.