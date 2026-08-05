Auburn Injury Report: Alex Golesh Gives Quadruple Update on Key Players

Alex Golesh is completely locked in ahead of his debut season as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, and he has proven this by going the extra mile to eliminate all distractions around his players. Notwithstanding, the team still has some injuries to deal with, as Golesh released the injury updates on four players ahead of fall camp.

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On August 4, a day before the Auburn Tigers begin fall camp, Golesh gave updates on four players recovering from injury at his first media availability of Auburn’s preseason camp. According to the head coach, defensive end Chris Murray is expected to return to the team by the middle of camp.

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Safety Newboy Fegans is in rehabilitation and is being observed day to day. The same was said concerning corner Shemar Armoux, while offensive lineman Tai Buster “should be available halfway through the year,” as he is set to miss the first few games of the season.

The Auburn Tigers had a poor 2025 season, finishing with a 5-7 record. Their lackluster displays led to a coaching change within the program, with Alex Golesh replacing Hugh Freeze. Golesh, aware of the task set before him, has kept his players at an unusual location for fall camp. But he also has to deal with some temporary absentees.

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Edge rusher Chris Murray suffered a minor “touch-up” injury near the end of the 2026 summer workouts, heading into fall camp. As such, his injury is not deemed serious enough to keep him out for the entire fall camp. He joined the program in 2025 as a transfer from Sam Houston State, where he was a first-team All-CUSA selection. He featured in all of Auburn’s 12 games in 2025 and recorded 15 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

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Sophomore safety Newboy Fegans also did not suffer a career-derailing injury. He only suffered a minor ailment ahead of fall camp and has been rehabbing from day to day. In his true freshman season, he played in all 12 games, totaling 24 tackles (19 solo), one pass breakup, and one crucial interception. He is a standout athlete who has been lauded for not committing penalties throughout his freshman year.

Corner Shamar Arnoux transferred to the Auburn Tigers from the Florida State Seminoles this January after spending his true freshman year in Florida. He is currently on minor rehab, as he has not suffered any serious injury to cause a negative impact on his season. At FSU, he played in 11 games, with four starts, and recorded 27 total tackles and 1 pass breakup.

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The only serious injury on this list is Tai Buster’s. The redshirt freshman offensive lineman suffered an injury near the end of the summer and will be sidelined until mid-season. Buster was set for more action in 2026 after standing out during spring practice. There are more chances now that what would have been a breakout season will now be a recovery season for Buster.

Golesh moves players out of their houses for fall camp

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On Tuesday, Alex Golesh also revealed to the press that the Tigers would be spending fall camp at a different location. The team will be staying in a nearby Grand National Marriott in Opelika, Ala., instead of their usual apartments throughout fall camp. Golesh’s idea behind it is to eliminate distractions so players can stay completely focused.

“We need it. Just us,” Golesh said. “Nothing else. No girlfriends, no dogs, no cats.”

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The distractions around campus are said to be many at this time, as students who went on summer break return. And to keep his players out of such conversations, Golesh has moved them to a location about 20 minutes away from campus.