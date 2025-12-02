Auburn Learn Five-Star QB Deuce Knight’s Fate Under Alex Golesh

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Golesh sets the expectation from the QB roomHe has proven himself at USF, ending with a 23-15 record, having led them to a 9-3 finish. Now his focus is on rebuilding the Tigers’ program. Amid that process, the main situation remains of the QB1. The new HC did not shy away from answering and said the fans have to be patient for the result. Josh Pate has high hopes for him, and so does every Auburn fan out there.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT