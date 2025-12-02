Auburn Loses 4-Star Commit as Alex Golesh Gets USF TE Commit to Follow Him

After a month of uncertainty and countless rumors, it has finally happened! Auburn has found its successor to replace Hugh Freeze. Alex Golesh will be seen on the sidelines at Jordan-Hare in a promising development for the Tigers’ faithful. Moreover, the new HC has started his rebuild already. Alex Golesh is stamping his authority as multiple changes in Auburn’s recruitment class have come out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alex Golesh has announced his arrival as he looks to reshape Auburn’s class of 26. According to ESPN reporter Eli Lederman, Golesh played a big role in the decommitment of 4-star QB recruit Peyton Falzone. Lederman tweeted, “Falzone, a former Virginia Tech and Penn State pledge, had a positive meeting with new coach Alex Golesh on Sunday. ESPN’s No. 7 dual-threat QB now looks to be headed elsewhere.” This is the second decommitment from AU as Falzone follows four-star safety Bralan Womack, who flipped to Mississippi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s not all bad for Auburn’s recruitment class with early signing day approaching quickly. In a promising turn of events, USF TE commit DJ Broughton Jr. has committed to Auburn. He stands as the first signing of the Alex Golesh era. While it is a significant addition for Auburn, there is more where that came from. Alex Golesh brought along a majority of his staff from USF, and it looks like he will bring in some elite recruits from his former employers.

The Nazareth quarterback bounced through Virginia Tech, then Penn State, before landing at Auburn in June. He visited the Plains multiple times this fall, including an official visit in September. Falzone met with Alex Golesh on Sunday and told Auburn staff he would sign on Wednesday. His decommitment came suddenly after that productive meeting. He ranks as the top uncommitted quarterback in the 2026 class right now. The four-star dual-threat is a top-20 national quarterback prospect.

The Alabama tight end originally committed to South Florida and Alex Golesh on June 8 this year. When Golesh accepted the Auburn job, Broughton reopened his recruitment immediately and followed. He became Golesh’s first flip at Auburn, joining within 48 hours of the coaching hire. The 3-star pass catcher recorded 32 catches for 497 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He plays receiver but will convert to tight end on the Plains. Broughton ranks as the 211th overall receiver and the 57th prospect in Alabama. He showcases elite athleticism and mismatch potential in space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Auburn broke the bank to sign Alex Golesh and has shown commitment to the cause.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn gets a great deal by signing Alex Golesh

Alex Golesh arrived at Auburn on a blockbuster deal, walking into the SEC with a six-year, $44.4 million contract. The deal averages roughly $7.4 million annually, with lucrative bonuses stacked on top. If he hits nine wins, there is a major bump. If he somehow pushes Auburn to 12 wins, his yearly payday can soar past $12 million. Auburn is clearly betting big that his offensive mind can reset a struggling powerhouse.

That kind of money only makes sense because of what he did at South Florida. Golesh inherited a program stuck on four wins across three seasons and flipped the script. Across his three years in Tampa, USF piled up 23 victories. Across his three years in Tampa, USF piled up 23 victories while developing into one of the most potent attacks nationally. His final season finished 9-3, with the Bulls ranking second nationally in total offense and fourth in scoring offense. That turnaround made him a premier target.

Alex Golesh is not coming alone to the Plains. Auburn is bringing in a chunk of his USF operation to keep the system intact. Offensive coordinator Joel Gordon is following, giving continuity to the scheme. Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick and cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke are also on the move. Even head strength and conditioning coach George Courides is making the jump. Auburn is essentially lifting a ready-made staff and dropping it into the SEC.