Jon Sumrall Announces Decision on $39M SEC Job as Lane Kiffin Drama Takes New Twist

Head coach Jon Sumrall has been on cloud nine this season. He has transformed Tulane into one of the top teams in the AAC. His coaching abilities caught the eyes of programs, especially those affected by the coaching carousel. Under Sumrall, the Green Wave sits third in the AAC with a 9-2 overall record, so it’s no surprise his name has surfaced for several vacant head-coaching positions. Auburn emerged as one of the top programs pursuing him, with Florida also showing interest. However, despite the attention, Football Scoop’s John Brice reported on X that Sumrall has withdrawn from consideration for Auburn’s offer.

“Multiple sources tell @FootballScoop that Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has withdrawn from Auburn’s coaching search as Florida continues pursuit.”

The Auburn administration has been searching for a replacement ever since it fired Hugh Freeze. Freeze had signed a six-year deal in 2022 worth $6.5 million per year, totaling $39 million. In contrast, Sumrall’s contract at Tulane pays him $3 million annually, making him significantly more affordable than Freeze.

That would have been a profitable move for Auburn, giving the program a coach with a 41-11 career record at a much lower buyout cost. However, with Sumrall now out of the picture, the Tigers are left with fewer options. This comes as a positive new for Florida.

The Gators have been aggressively searching for a new head coach ever since Billy Napier was fired this season. With Lane Kiffin poised to take the LSU job, Jon Sumrall has emerged as the next top candidate. However, the Florida fanbase holds mixed opinions about the potential hire. Historically, coaches who made the jump from the American Athletic Conference to the Power Four haven’t achieved sustained success.

Scott Frost is a prime example. He moved from UCF to Nebraska with a 13-0 record, and fans were thrilled about his arrival. But he couldn’t replicate that level of coaching, finishing 16-31 before being fired mid-season in 2022. That history gives Gainesville plenty of reason to be cautious about pursuing Jon Sumrall.

Still, Sumrall isn’t short on opportunities. If Kiffin does head to Baton Rouge, the move opens a vacancy at Ole Miss. In that scenario, Sumrall may choose to pass on Florida and pursue the Rebels’ job instead.

Jon Sumrall could be the next in line for the Rebels

A domino effect could unfold if Lane Kiffin leaves for LSU, as his departure would immediately put Ole Miss in the market for a new head coach. Jon Sumrall has already surfaced as a leading option, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Sumrall remains in the mix for several SEC openings.

“There’s a huge domino effect after Lane Kiffin,” Thamel said. “He’s had significant interest from Auburn, significant interest from Florida. He could end up in the Ole Miss-LSU mix depending on what Lane does.”

Thamel added that Sumrall will wait until after Tulane’s game before making a final decision, but he remains a strong candidate for multiple SEC jobs.

Ultimately, Sumrall’s next step depends on where Lane Kiffin chooses to go.