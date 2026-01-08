Auburn Rep Signals at SEC Agenda Against Hugh Freeze as Reason Behind Devastating CBB Loss

For the Auburn faithful, another questionable call from SEC officials isn’t just a tough break. It’s starting to feel like a pattern. A reversed buzzer-beater in a key basketball game has ignited accusations that the conference has an agenda, one that started when Hugh Freeze was hired.

During a college basketball game against Texas A&M, Forward KeShawn Murphy hit a late buzzer-beating three-pointer, and players and supporters believed the shot had won the contest. Officials, however, ruled out the basket and determined that regulation time had expired before Murphy released the ball, deeming the attempt too late.

The decision reminded Auburn fans of similar disputed calls in college football. The Texas A&M game reignited that sentiment, and the program’s voice on X, known as War Blogle, claimed the conference has carried a vendetta since Auburn hired Hugh Freeze.

“I mean this dead seriously and wholeheartedly: the SEC let Auburn hire Hugh Freeze, but they didn’t want Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze. Since then, there has been an outright vendetta, agenda, whatever against Auburn by the conference, or at least somebody involved in video reviews.” War Blogle’s post read on X.

The SEC has faced scrutiny for multiple incidents this season. In the games against Georgia, Auburn took the lead late in the first half before a goal-line sequence ended in confusion. Quarterback Jackson Arnold attempted a plunge that resulted in a fumble and triggered a lengthy review. Officials awarded no touchdown, and Georgia took possession at the 1-yard line.

The stoppage lasted more than thirty minutes and stretched to the closing moments of the half. Freeze and athletic director John Cohen argued with officials as the teams exited the field, and Freeze later told ESPN’s Molly McGrath that he believed the ball had broken the plane. Heacock also referenced earlier weeks when the SEC acknowledged an error in Auburn’s loss to Oklahoma that directly led to a Sooners touchdown.

Defensive end Keldric Faulk described the Georgia sequence as devastating and admitted the frustration affected the second half. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum even labelled Hugh Freeze the most unfortunate coach on the hot seat because officiating controversies dictated narratives in several games.

With Freeze leaving the program in November and Alex Golesh arriving as his replacement, Auburn faithful will hope that officiating decisions no longer overshadow performances. The Tigers now shift attention to the transfer portal and recruiting this offseason.

Major updates in Auburn’s transfer portal

Matt Campbell has brought former players to Penn State, and Alex Golesh is following the same path at Auburn by adding talent from USF. So far, eight USF players have committed to the Tigers: Fred Gaskin, Jeremiah Koger, Joseph Phillips, Gavin Jenkins, Jonathan Echols, Nykahi Davenport, Christian Neptune, and Kory Pettigrew.

Golesh is also evaluating options outside USF. Long snapper Hudson Powell from Miami (Ohio) became Auburn’s first official transfer signee. The program has scheduled visits for Saadiq Clements from UNT, Ory Williams from LSU, and Florida running back Ja’Kobi Jackson.

With these developments, Alex Golesh is actively working to strengthen the roster and move past the disappointing 5-7 2025 season.