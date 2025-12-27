Auburn’s Alex Golesh Suffers Huge Blow in Friday’s Six Biggest Transfer Portal Moves

With less than one week until the 2026 transfer portal window, six players across the top schools have reportedly decided to move on from their current programs. Of the six, Alex Golesh’s Auburn Tigers lose big. The OT, who is believed to end the Tigers’ first-round NFL draft thirst, announces his intent to enter the portal after a disappointing season.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett report, Auburn starting OL Xavier Chaplin plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on January 2, with one year of eligibility remaining. Chaplin, a Virginia Tech transfer, came to Auburn ahead of the 2025 season. Further, he was the 14th-ranked transfer in the offseason’s On3’s Top Transfer Portal Players.

The 6-foot-7, 348-pounder committed to head coach Hugh Freeze, but the 4-5 start made the Auburn Tigers let go of Freeze for Alex Golesh. Since the coaching changes, multiple players are planning their departure, and Chaplin became the 25th player with the same intention and the fourth offensive lineman to do so.

Xavier Chaplin played all 12 games for the Tigers this season and earned 90% or higher grades in five games. His best game came in Auburn’s loss to Missouri, where he was graded 97%. He played 821 snaps for Auburn and was known for creating penalties, posting 12 penalties for the school.

Before enrolling at Auburn, Chaplin spent two seasons with Virginia Tech and earned an All-ACC honorable mention for allowing only seven sacks in 1,447 snaps. He was a three-star recruit at Virginia Tech and the No. 665 overall player nationally, and the No. 8 player within the state of South Carolina.

Auburn Tigers isn’t the only school to lose a star in the transfer portal, as five other players from other programs announced their intent to enter the portal on January 2.

Texas, Iowa State, JMU, and UNLV also lose players to the portal

Texas RB Quintrevion Wisner plans to enter the portal after three seasons. He appeared in nine games this season and rushed 597 yards for three touchdowns. In the three seasons he played for the Longhorns, he carried the ball 369 times for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns. He also received the ball 66 times in two seasons for 457 yards and two touchdowns. To top that, he’s the lead rusher for the Longhorns.

Then comes Jimmy Rogers’ Iowa State, which is set to lose two players to the portal, including the starting OL Brendan Black, and a true freshman QB, Alex Manske. Black was a third-year starter for the Cyclones. On the other hand, Alex Manske was the four-star recruit of the Cyclones.

ESPN sources revealed that James Madison’s QB Alonza Barnett plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as well, with one season of eligibility left. Barnett played a big role in leading JMU to the College Football Playoff this season and won Sun Belt Player of the Year. He posted 2,806 passing yards for 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Moving on, UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea announced his interest in entering the transfer portal. He is one of the top QBs in the MW conference, with 3,459 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, and 10 rushing yards. Before coming to UNLV, he spent two years with Virginia, where he threw for 4,083 yards over his two seasons.

Now that the transfer portal is not too far, the rival programs would be on the lookout to bag the elite talent.