Auburn Teammates Allegedly Forced Alex Golesh and Staff to Dismiss All-SEC Starter 

Auburn stunned No. 1 Georgia with a 27-24 upset, but Alex Golesh’s biggest battle was apparently inside his own locker room. Star linebacker Xavier Atkins is out following a disciplinary suspension, with reports suggesting his own teammates pushed for his removal. Despite being one of the SEC’s top defenders, Atkins reportedly became such a problem that Auburn chose team discipline over star power.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Golesh initially refused to disclose the reason for Atkins’ suspension, insisting the matter would remain internal. ESPN’s Pete Thamel subsequently reported disciplinary issues, while Atkins announced Tuesday on X that he would enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 4. However, allegations shared by Auburn Hoops, citing Tray Russell’s report and an anonymous source, painted a far more troubling picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a combination of things,” Auburn Hoops’ X post read. “What eventually lead to the suspension was his teammates asking for him to be gone. Forced the coaches hand. But here are the main reasons. 1) fights with teammates (like full on fist fights) 2) late all the time 3) walking around practice and everyone having to run for it 4) did his own thing on plays (sometimes worked out) 5) disrespectful to everyone 6) Not showing up to a meeting and then telling his position coach he can’t tell him what to do because he makes more than him.”

The allegations suggest Atkins’ behavior had become a recurring source of frustration. On3’s Justin Hokanson also reported disciplinary problems, while other accounts cited missed meetings, lateness, and questionable practice habits. Some reports claimed defensive players approached Golesh and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin demanding accountability. Atkins had reportedly already faced internal discipline when he did not start against Southern Miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the situation more controversial is what Auburn is giving up. Atkins recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception in five games this season. Last year, he posted 84 tackles, led the SEC with 17 tackles for loss, and added nine sacks, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors. Auburn had made retaining him an offseason priority, with Atkins regarded as a top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

“We will be without Xavier Atkins this week,” Golesh said during his Monday press conference, according to DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. “We’ll revisit it next week when we meet again on Monday here. We’ll keep it in-house in terms of anything beyond that. That’ll be the only piece of it that I will be addressing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Auburn’s performance against Georgia gave Golesh reason to trust his remaining defenders. Sophomore Elijah Melendez delivered nine tackles, a sack, an interception, and a pass breakup. He also leads the Tigers with more than 50 tackles and four sacks this season, while Bryce Deas contributed eight tackles across 65 snaps against the Bulldogs.

Junior De’Marcus Riddick, a 2024 All-SEC Freshman selection, played 30 snaps against Georgia and registered two tackles. He has six tackles and no sacks across 94 snaps this season, while Hampton transfer Michael Matthews-Canty provides another option. However, replacing Atkins’ pass-rushing production remains a challenge, considering he had generated 19 pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn has a short week to reset against LSU

With Atkins gone, Auburn (4-2) now prepares to host No. 18 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The matchup carries an additional twist, considering Atkins began his college career at LSU before becoming one of Auburn’s defensive stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golesh, however, insists the preparation remains the same regardless of the opponent.

“I think every week you’re trying to find what you feel like the advantages are and attacking it,” Golesh said after the Georgia victory, according to WVTM13’s Riley Conlon. “I don’t know that specifically this opponent outside of the fact that, personnel-wise, really, really good, schematically, really good. I don’t know that it’s different than a normal week in the sense of you’re going to try to find, man, where are they weak and attack it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Golesh has emphasized the importance of moving forward after both victories and defeats. But losing Atkins presents a different test. Auburn proved it could beat the nation’s No. 1 team without him. Now, Golesh must show that prioritizing locker-room discipline over individual talent can produce sustained success, particularly with the Tigers facing another ranked SEC opponent.