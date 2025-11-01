Texas A&M Decommit Jordan Carter’s New Home Nearly Confirmed in Latest Announcement

Topping the table with an 8-0 record, it becomes clear that HC Mike Elko has built a team for the future. To do that, he needs high-potential recruits who are hungry for success. While Mike’s team is on the path to success, his team-building plans have taken a hit. A recent breaking news has revealed that A&M-bound EDGE Jordan Carter has decided to decommit from the program. It seems like Jordan has a program in mind, with sources nearly confirming his next destination.

With how the Aggies have been playing this season, it is a shocking revelation in the Jordan Carter saga. Carter has been committed to Texas A&M since October 2024, choosing the Aggies over Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Auburn. However, last month, the four-star EDGE visited both Georgia Tech and Auburn, two programs that continued to push for him despite his commitment to the Aggies. And it seems like it paid off for the latter.

Jordan Carter is expected to make an official visit to Auburn later this month for their game against Alabama. The No. 154 nationally-ranked (Rivals Industry) EDGE would be in attendance for the Iron Bowl, boosting HC Huge Freeze’s roster plans for 2026. While Auburn has not been in top form this season, Carter’s interest shows he believes in the HC’s plans.

The Douglas County High School DL has racked up 200 total tackles, 44 TFLs, and 39 sacks in three years. This season, he has accumulated 60 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He is also ranked as the No. 22 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 19 player in the Peach State. His stats are enough to show why he is such a sought-after player and why Hugh Freeze would be delighted to have him.

On the other side of the story, Carter’s defection would be a big blow for Mike Elko. It would mean that the 2026 Aggies class is down to 25 commits, with a month until National Signing Day in December. However, not all is bad on the defensive recruitment side for Mike Elko.

Despite losing out on Jordan Carter, the Aggies have made solid signings

Even after losing Jordan Carter, Mike Elko will be happy with the new faces that he has recruited. Stars of the recruitment process would be five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and DL Bryce Perry-Wright. Penning these two would bolster Elko’s team, and for good reasons.

Brandon, playing for Mount Miguel, has posted 332 receiving yards, 18.4 yards per catch, and 18 receptions in 2025. He committed to Texas A&M in June this year. Perry-Wright is among the top in the country in his position, ranking as No. 3 DL by CBS Sports. HC Steve Sarkisian initially targeted him, but ended up losing out on him to the Aggies.

The Aggies are the No. 6-ranked program, according to Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. So, while they might miss out on Jordan Carter, there are plenty of others who would want to join the coveted side. Especially with how good they have looked this season, it would take a very determined player to refuse joining the Aggies.