Auburn Threatened Hugh Freeze With Legal Action for Weeks Leading Upto $15.8M Exit – Report

Losing 10–3 to Kentucky on Saturday was the last straw for Hugh Freeze. The sun finally set on his disappointing tenure at Auburn as he joined a surprisingly long list of head coaches fired this season. Just in the SEC, we have had Brian Kelly and Billy Napier. Before the season, Freeze promised at least a bowl finish. But at 4-5 and with a hapless defense, that looks unlikely. Fortunately, his buyout isn’t as big as the likes of Kelly and James Franklin. But the program was in discussion even about the $15.8 million they now owe their former head coach.

In a post on X, Mike Gittens went deep on Hugh Freeze’s contractual situation at Auburn in the recent weeks. According to him, discussions about Hugh Freeze’s buyout began after the 17–23 loss to Missouri two weeks ago. There were multiple attempts to renegotiate the buyout, but Freeze reportedly rejected them. It was after the Kentucky loss that the ex-Auburn HC decided to accept the renegotiation proposals.

Reports indicate that Auburn’s administration was ready to take Hugh Freeze to court if he kept rejecting the proposals. Although the exact figures of the deal remain undisclosed, the administration clearly intended to pursue legal action against him. Still, under his contract, Freeze retains the right to the full buyout amount.

Hugh Freeze signed a six-year contract with Auburn in 2023 worth $6.5 million per year. Under its exit provisions, he is entitled to 75% of the remaining contract value if Auburn terminates his contract before the end of his tenure. So, under the contractual obligation, he would be paid $15.8 million no matter what.

However, it appears that he softened his stance on the negotiations after suffering a humiliating loss to Kentucky on Saturday. He could’ve gone to court, but decided against it. This decision was likely influenced by the string of poor performances during his three seasons as head coach. Under him, Auburn has a 15-19 overall record and a 6-16 record in the SEC.

What’s next for Auburn after Hugh Freeze’s firing?

Now that Hugh Freeze is gone, the Auburn administration has the job of replacing him. The question is who? Fans already have some names on their mind. A popular shoutout on social media was to Lane Kiffin. Fans want to see the Ole Miss HC at the Auburn helm, but that seems unlikely. Lane Kiffin has made the Rebels an offensive force, and it does not seem like Ole Miss would want its head coach to go anywhere. Moreover, if he has to make a choice, Florida and LSU seem like better destinations at this moment.

Another name that surfaced in social media discussions was Gus Malzahn, who served as Auburn’s head coach from 2013 to 2020. While no reports have confirmed any official candidates yet, Auburn fans already seem excited about the prospect of a new head coach.

As of now, D.J. Durkin, the defensive coordinator for Auburn, is expected to take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.