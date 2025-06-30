Auburn’s Playoff Fate Settled Around Major Factor as Hugh Freeze Faces Lingering Questions

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are kicking off the 2025 season with a high-stakes opener against Baylor on Friday, August 29. This isn’t a warm-up game; it’s a statement, especially after the Tigers’ 11-14 record. A cumulative two-year record. With Freeze’s seat warming up, there’s no easing into the year. He needs to prove he’s still the right coach to turn things around in Year 3, and the Tigers aim to see some fireworks from the very first game. And they’ve got some bright spots scattered on the schedule too.

Now, with Baylor on deck in Week 1, the Auburn HC is dialing up the urgency early. “There shouldn’t be anyone running around in fall camp—we’ve got something to get ready for,” said Freeze. That Power Four opener isn’t just a schedule quirk—it’s a mindset shift. Freeze sees it as a mental edge, locking in focus from day one. And the Tigers could be poised for a breakout. So, Auburn’s game plan? Rest smart, prep hard, and make a national splash.

Auburn might be gearing up for a big 2025, but when it comes to quarterback matchups, their road isn’t as rocky. On the June 29 episode of That SEC Podcast, SEC Mike tossed out the big question: Which team faces the easiest lineup of opposing QBs this season? Without hesitation, Steven Lassan answered, “This should be the easiest one—so we’re going Auburn at 16.”

With no Arch Manning, DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, or Garrett Nussmeier on the slate, the Tigers dodge the SEC’s elite arms. So, it’s a favorable setup that could quietly boost Hugh Freeze’s squad into dark horse territory this fall.

There’s solid reasoning behind Auburn landing at No. 16 on the list. As Steven Lassan put it, “I think this also kind of gets at the theme of the season for Auburn—that it could be kind of a breakout season. And just looking at what they play in SEC games this year, there’s no Arch, there’s no Nussmeier, there’s no Sellers, and there’s no DJ Lagway. They get a pretty favorable break. They are missing the top four quarterbacks in the conference. They do have some breakout candidates they could face, whether it’s Stockton, Pribula, Mateer. They also play Diego Pavia, who owns the state of Alabama. So there’s some good and bad here, but I think if you’re missing the top four quarterbacks in the conference, that is a very massive check in your favor.”

In short, with the heaviest hitters off the board, Auburn’s defensive path looks a lot lighter. It’s the kind of break that could pave the way for Hugh Freeze’s team to flip the script and make serious noise in the SEC this fall.

SEC Mike supported Steven Lassan’s view, highlighting how overlooked this angle might be. As he put it, “See, again, this is not something that I think will be on a lot of people’s radars, but a lot of unknowns.” However, Mike acknowledged that while some of Auburn’s opponents might not be marquee names now, that could quickly change. “By the end of the season, even Gunner Stockton, we could view him as one of the better quarterbacks in the conference, Ty Simpson, or maybe Keelon Russell by the Iron Bowl, Beau Pribula, or John Mateer—who knows, he can win the Heisman. All of a sudden, this list looks very, very different.” Despite this, Mike still agreed with Lassan’s reasoning, calling Auburn’s quarterback schedule the least daunting in the SEC.

So, what’s the big takeaway? While there are some unknowns, Auburn’s schedule, at least on paper, offers Hugh Freeze a golden opportunity to make the most of a unique break. However, Steven Lassan pointed out a hidden challenge in ranking SEC schedules by opposing quarterbacks. He explained, “Also, when you’re kind of evaluating these schedules and you look at some of these quarterbacks kind of in the middle tier, whether it’s a Stockton, whether it’s a Ty Simpson or Marcel Reed, you have to assume that somebody out there is going to take that big step forward, which makes the schedule a little bit harder.” Well, unpredictable quarterback development can quickly change how tough a team’s schedule truly is.

Even with these potential shifts, Auburn seems to be in a “wild card” position. Not facing many top-tier quarterbacks, combined with what should be a solid defense, could really help Hugh Freeze’s team make a significant leap. Lassan added, “If you’re not playing your top four quarterbacks, and your defense was good last year—and I think it’ll be solid again this year—that really helps Auburn’s case.” In short, Auburn’s path might have a lot of question marks, but that could actually work in their favor. Still, while their playoff hopes might depend on this, lingering questions remain about Hugh Freeze and his next steps.

Hugh Freeze’s biggest Auburn challenge

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn journey is still waiting for liftoff. With an 11-14 record and one bowl-less season, the Tigers haven’t cracked the SEC code just yet. Back in May, Freeze admitted, “I’m not a fool. I think we have to go to a bowl game.” But by June, he shifted his tone. “Win,” he said plainly—dodging bowl talk and emphasizing results over predictions. Injuries, luck, and execution all matter, he noted. Still, despite passionate fans backing the program, doubts linger about whether Freeze is truly the man to lead Auburn back to glory.

For the third straight year, Auburn sold out its public season tickets—63,500 strong. But a deeper look reveals a twist: over 4,000 of those belong to new buyers. On The Next Round podcast, Jim Dunaway raised eyebrows, saying, “Again, 4,000 new season ticket holders to give them three straight years of sellouts. But I would love to talk to the people who gave up their 4,000 season tickets. Hard times out there.” He added, “These things get more expensive… maybe that’s the normal cycle… The other half is, why do we have 4,000 disgruntled customers?”

Well, it’s clear some fans remain unconvinced. And why not? It’s been over a decade since Auburn last lifted an SEC Championship trophy—2013 feels like a lifetime ago. And the CFP? Still uncharted territory for the Tigers. But that drought shouldn’t still exist. As analyst Trey Wallace put it, “They’ve given Hugh Freeze what he needed to purchase the best players, now it’s time to go out there and compete for a College Football Playoff spot.” So, the message is loud and clear—Auburn has the tools. Now, Freeze must deliver. And urgency isn’t optional anymore; it’s the expectation.