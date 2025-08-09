“Average”: Dabo Swinney Publicly Calls Out Clemson Player Vital to Cade Klubnik’s Success

Clemson Tigers’ fall camp is well underway, and while Cade Klubnik continues to lead the offense, there’s one area that’s raised some eyebrows, and it’s the kicking game. For a quarterback, having a dependable kicker is a critical piece of the puzzle. When drives don’t end in touchdowns, the kicker steps in to make sure points still come on the board.

After a recent practice, Coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back when discussing the performance of Clemson’s starting kicker, Nolan Hauser. “He has been average this week, honestly,” Swinney said, according to a Clemson Insider tweet. “He was 2-3 today with one just terrible kick … Last year’s kicks don’t carry over. He was 2-3, and we need him to be 3-3. The one he missed today was 100% on him.”

For Klubnik and the offense, that kind of support system is crucial. When touchdowns stall, you count on your kicker to come in and deliver. Looks like Hauser’s got a short window to clean things up before the stakes get even higher.

This is a developing story…