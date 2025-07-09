Avery Johnson Covers It All at Big 12 Media Days in Full Kansas State Breakdown

“I believe it, and he believes that he should be the best quarterback in this league,” Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said about his rising star, Avery Johnson. After a 9-4 season, Johnson is ready to grab the reins and run with the Wildcats as it’s his last season, leading the team. Even all signs are pointing at that, as they are sitting in 2nd position in the Big 12 behind Arizona State on USC in Today’s rankings. So, the stage is set for Johnson to excel. Best part? His Big 12 Media Days presence just intensified the buzz around him. So, let’s know what he has to say about the Wildcats’ pivotal season.

Last season ended on a happy note for Avery Johnson as he threw for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns. But his grind didn’t just stop at that, as he used the offseason to come up with an ultimate transformation. And that’s gaining 17 pounds extra. And when CFB insider Tim Fitzgerald asked Johnson during the Big 12 Media Days interview: “How is Avery Johnson different this year as opposed to last year when you were out in Las Vegas?” He made sure that everyone knew the hustle he went through.

“I’m probably like 10 or 12 pounds heavier than where I was at this time last year. Physically I think I’m better in every aspect—bigger, faster, and stronger than I was a year ago. Mentally just more comfortable, more settled. Things are slowing down for me. And then just more confident, like the pieces I have around me. It’s the best supporting cast I could ask for,” Johnson said to 247 Sports. Now, it’s not just Avery Johnson’s development he is talking about; it’s also about the confidence he has in his offensive line that ultimately makes his job easier. “Offensive line-wise, like, I spent some time with those guys this summer. It’s a great group—a great group we got put together,” Johnson added.

Sure, that’s what happened in that game. RB Dylan Edwards set a new Kansas State bowl-game rushing mark with 196 yards and gained two TDs on the ground. That made them win against them with a 44-41 finish. So, it’s clear that they aren’t short of key pieces. Now, apart from that, Avery Johnson also shed light on his chemistry with the wide receivers and how well they are ready to take up the charge of the offense.

But last season, Avery Johnson’s team did have some glaring inconsistencies. And those 10 interceptions are not just Avery Johnson’s fault but also the lack of depth in their WR room. Remember their game against BYU? Sure, he went 15 of 28 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions, but those 13 missed passes show where the problem lies. But it looks like things are finally changing. Now, Chris Klieman has added key pieces like Jace Brown, Jaron Tibs, and Jerand Bradley to their team to support Avery Johnson.

Best part? Even Avery Johnson is confident in them. “I think this receiver group is going to be really polished this year and really do a good job. But we just have to continue to not be complacent and continue to work and build that chemistry and those relationships so that we can really be effective passing the ball,” Johnson said. Now that he’s heading into his second season as a starter, his goal is clear: thrive and shine.

Avery Johnson’s ultimate goal

Now, under the bright lights of Big 12 Media Days, Tim Fitzgerald wondered if Kansas State keeps Kansas in mind, even with a big game like the Iowa State they are going to face in their season opener at Aviva Stadium, Ireland. A viewer urged them to remember, “No matter what happens in Ireland and anywhere else, don’t forget KU.” But Avery Johnson made it clear that they are focused on the present. “No, I think we really just focus on the task at hand. And the task at hand is Iowa State. Whenever KU week does roll around, we’ll handle KU. And I feel like that’s just credit to Coach Klieman. Yeah. And he says, ‘Okay, play each week—every week—as a one-week season.'”

It’s clear that Coach Chris Klieman’s leadership keeps Avery Johnson and his team laser-focused on each game, treating every week like a season unto itself. This approach, a hallmark of Klieman’s tenure at Kansas State, prevents players from getting sidetracked by upcoming games and keeps them grounded in the present.

Turning to expectations, Fitzgerald asked how far this team could go in 2025. Johnson confidently predicted great things, praising both the team and their goals.“Like I think the sky’s the limit for this team. And we’re shooting for the Big 12 Championship, and anything short of that will be a letdown for us. So going to continue, like I said, take it one week at a time, but we’ll have that Big 12 Championship in the back of our mind and that’s what we’re going to shoot for because that’s the type of talent I think that we have on this roster this year,” Johnson added.

With Avery Johnson’s composed skills and returning veterans on both sides of the ball, and growing momentum, Kansas State seems ready to compete. The Wildcats aren’t all talk; they’re showing they mean business, week by week.