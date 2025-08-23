brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Avery Johnson Forced To Come Clean on Costly Mistakes After Chris Klieman Throws K-State Locker Room Under the Bus

BySoham Ghosh

Aug 23, 2025 | 4:42 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

The highly anticipated season opener between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State delivered all the drama and edge-of-the-seat action fans could hope for. This game was a gritty, back-and-forth battle that ultimately ended with Iowa State pulling off a narrow 24-21 victory. The turning point? Kansas State’s costly mistakes under pressure. The Wildcats had multiple critical fourth-down opportunities where they faltered. In the post-game press conference, the Wildcats’ starting QB, Avery Johnson, took full responsibility for the Wildcats’ mistakes.

“I mean, it was downpouring in the first half,” Avery said. “So it’s hard to get a grip of the ball, and then we just try to kind of rely on our run game a little bit, but [we] couldn’t really get anything started. Couldn’t get anything going. We’ve got to start faster if we want to win games, especially against good teams like Iowa State.” That night in Dublin wasn’t your usual football weather. It was pouring nonstop in the first half, turning the field into a slippery, slick mess.

This factor combined to stall Kansas State’s offense early on. Their drives sputtered, gains were minimal, and getting any real momentum going was a huge challenge. The wet ball led to a punt return muff by Dylan Edwards, gifting Iowa State prime field position early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Kansas State's mistakes cost them the game, or was Iowa State just the better team?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved