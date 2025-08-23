Avery Johnson Forced To Come Clean on Costly Mistakes After Chris Klieman Throws K-State Locker Room Under the Bus

The highly anticipated season opener between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State delivered all the drama and edge-of-the-seat action fans could hope for. This game was a gritty, back-and-forth battle that ultimately ended with Iowa State pulling off a narrow 24-21 victory. The turning point? Kansas State’s costly mistakes under pressure. The Wildcats had multiple critical fourth-down opportunities where they faltered. In the post-game press conference, the Wildcats’ starting QB, Avery Johnson, took full responsibility for the Wildcats’ mistakes.

“I mean, it was downpouring in the first half,” Avery said. “So it’s hard to get a grip of the ball, and then we just try to kind of rely on our run game a little bit, but [we] couldn’t really get anything started. Couldn’t get anything going. We’ve got to start faster if we want to win games, especially against good teams like Iowa State.” That night in Dublin wasn’t your usual football weather. It was pouring nonstop in the first half, turning the field into a slippery, slick mess.

This factor combined to stall Kansas State’s offense early on. Their drives sputtered, gains were minimal, and getting any real momentum going was a huge challenge. The wet ball led to a punt return muff by Dylan Edwards, gifting Iowa State prime field position early.