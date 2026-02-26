Clemson CB Sends Clear Message to 32 NFL Teams as Cowboys Show Early Interest

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Interior signage with a NFL, American Football Herren, USA Network microphone at empty podium during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402280002

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Interior signage with a NFL, American Football Herren, USA Network microphone at empty podium during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402280002

The NFL combine is all about putting your best foot forward during the week-long “ultimate job interview.” Clemson CB Avieon Terrell is doing everything to make the teams realize his potential. Terrell is widely regarded by scouts as a versatile cornerback with inside-out flexibility. And he made sure that everyone knew about it.

“When you’re inside, you’re just more in the box; you’re more around the field,” Terrell said during the NFL combine media availability. “But I feel comfortable with both. I can play both if I go outside. I don’t feel uncomfortable going inside. I feel comfortable just being able to do both.”

While this remains open for all the other NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys are showing some interest in the Clemson CB. During the media availability, Terrell says that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys at the Combine.