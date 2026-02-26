Clemson CB Sends Clear Message to 32 NFL Teams as Cowboys Show Early Interest

The NFL combine is all about putting your best foot forward during the week-long “ultimate job interview.” Clemson CB Avieon Terrell is doing everything to make the teams realize his potential. Terrell is widely regarded by scouts as a versatile cornerback with inside-out flexibility. And he made sure that everyone knew about it.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“When you’re inside, you’re just more in the box; you’re more around the field,” Terrell said during the NFL combine media availability. “But I feel comfortable with both. I can play both if I go outside. I don’t feel uncomfortable going inside. I feel comfortable just being able to do both.”
While this remains open for all the other NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys are showing some interest in the Clemson CB. During the media availability, Terrell says that he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys at the Combine.
Clemson CB Avieon Terrell feels comfortable playing both inside and outside. pic.twitter.com/JnJpRr4nrK
— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 26, 2026