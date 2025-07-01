B1G Issues Drew Allar Announcement as James Franklin Makes Bold QB Statement

Drew Allar isn’t just running it back—he’s coming for it all. After a playoff run and serious NFL buzz, the senior QB chose to stay at Penn State with one goal: a national title. The Nittany Lions fell short in the semis last year against Notre Dame, but this time, Allar returns with a sharper, stronger roster—and a mission. “It’s about showing them the way. But also, we didn’t just come back to come back. We have to be working on a different level. We have to be intentional about what we’re doing. I think we’re doing a great job of that so far,” said Allar.

However, Drew Allar had every reason to go pro after a strong junior season—3,327 passing yards, 24 TDs, and six scores on the ground. A likely first-rounder, he still chose to come back. Why? One more shot at a national title. “Now is where our money’s really made in the summer,” said Allar. Adding, “It’s easy to be excited and work hard the first two weeks, but weeks four through six are the toughest. Your body doesn’t feel the same as it did going in. It’s about pushing through that and still finding ways to get better.” So, Penn State’s QB1 isn’t just returning—he’s locked in.

Right now, the B1G is heading west—and so is Penn State. For the first time, Big Ten Media Days will take place in Las Vegas, and the Nittany Lions are sending their stars. Quarterback Drew Allar, safety Zakee Wheatley, and center Nick Dawkins will join HC James Franklin on July 23 for the second day of the three-day event. Franklin, making his 12th appearance, will take the podium once again—this time after leading Penn State to its first-ever CFP appearance in 2024. Expect plenty of questions about what’s next for the program and his thoughts on the playoffs’ future. However, coverage runs July 22–24 on BTN, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. It appears like Vegas has a bit more Nittany now.

And HC James Franklin isn’t mincing words when it comes to Drew Allar’s Year 3 expectations. In a recent B1G Network interview, the PSU HC delivered a bold message, highlighting Allar’s consistent development and the impact it could have on PSU’s title hopes. Franklin’s confidence says it all — the Nittany Lions are counting on their QB1 to take another major leap forward.

“As much as maybe a guy like Sean Clifford, his family explains what it’s like to be the starting quarterback at Penn State, you still have to experience it,” stated Franklin.”The good thing for him and for us is he’s gotten better every single year in terms of understanding the offense, in terms of managing games, in terms of his athleticism, he’s got better every year, so we expect he’s going to take another significant step this year that’ll put him and us in a very favorable position.”

Now, with Allar heading into Year 3, Franklin’s message is loud and clear—Happy Valley is bracing for something big.

Well, from the moment Drew Allar stepped on campus, it was clear—he wasn’t your average freshman. Former Penn State QB Sean Clifford saw it right away. Yup, the arm talent, the poise, and the presence—Allar had it all.

“I saw Drew and how talented he was. Whenever people ask me about Drew, I always talk about one of the first days he got to Penn State. I told my brother (Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford) after our first throwing session, ‘I’m gonna have to be on my stuff every single day with this kid. He’s got a cannon’,” Clifford once recalled. That early impression set the tone. Now, Allar isn’t just showing promise—he’s running the show in Happy Valley.

Following that, Drew Allar’s rise hasn’t gone unnoticed—he’s already drawing buzz as a potential breakout star in the 2026 NFL Draft class. With every snap, his stock keeps climbing.

Drew Allar is quickly emerging

Drew Allar’s stock is soaring, and NFL teams are taking notice. CBS Sports already lists him as a potential top-10 pick in 2026, possibly as the heir to Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. At 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds, Allar has the size, arm strength, and athleticism that scouts dream about. On top of that, his growth on the field is just as impressive. After a rocky start, he boosted his completion rate up to 66.5% in 2024—a leap that turned heads across the country. But for Allar, this journey isn’t just about the NFL. It’s about finishing what he started in Happy Valley and carving out a legacy that lasts long after he’s gone.

If Drew Allar lands with the Rams, the narrative could split two ways—either Los Angeles took a step back, or Allar didn’t quite reach his top-pick potential. Still, ESPN’s Matt Miller sees promise, slotting Allar at No. 26 overall in his latest mock draft and noting the fit makes sense. For Allar, returning to PSU wasn’t a fallback—it was a strategic bet. He bypassed the 2025 draft to refine his skills and raise his ceiling. Now, he’s out to prove he’s not just a first-rounder, but a top-three talent.

Without tight end Tyler Warren, now a first-round Colt, Allar’s 2025 season will be a real test. If he shines, he may be out of reach for a 10-win Rams team. But if he slips and still lands in the low-20s, it might reflect a Jaxson Dart-like draft climb. Although with Stafford turning 38, QB talk in L.A. will grow louder, reaching a QB in Round 1 won’t be their only option.