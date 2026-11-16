Backlash Erupts Against LSU QB Sam Leavitt After Disrespectful Postgame Gesture

LSU’s loss to Texas was still sinking in when Sam Leavitt gave fans another reason to be upset. The Tigers’ quarterback was walking off the field at Tiger Stadium before the team’s alma mater, a postgame tradition shared by LSU players and students after every home game. With the loss dropping the Tigers to 6-4 and ending their playoff hopes, Leavitt’s decision quickly drew backlash from an already frustrated fan base.

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The moment came minutes after Arch Manning’s four-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left, handing LSU a 22-21 defeat. According to an X post by Alex Sheesley, Leavitt was seen walking away while the alma mater played, as students had already been chanting an expletive around him on their way out of the stadium.

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For the alma mater tradition, the players stay on the field and sing with the student section regardless of the results. And now, as Leavitt walked off, the gesture is seen as a skipped thank-you to the people who filled the stadium, and it matters more after a loss. It was also Senior Night, so the team honored players who were finishing their college football there.

On the field, Leavitt went 27 of 37 for 244 yards and two touchdowns to Jackson Harris. He also threw three interceptions, all to Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald, and took three sacks.

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Two picks came in the end zone, his fifth and sixth red-zone interceptions of the year. LSU led 21-10 in the third quarter, then punted on its last four possessions. Analyst Hunt Palmer’s grades had Leavitt at 49.7, the worst mark of his season.

Through nine games, Leavitt had 2,553 passing yards, a 71% completion rate, 340 rushing yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. He was SEC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 387 yards against Auburn, and he threw for 380 against Alabama.

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The Texas game pushed his interception total to 12 in 10 games. LSU’s defense bailed him out with two Ty Benefield picks, but Texas won anyway. In Lane Kiffin’s first year, on a $91M contract, the Tigers are winless against AP Top 25 teams.

Fans weren’t just upset about the walk-off. They tied it to money. On3 reported an SEC general manager said Leavitt “got $6 million,” though neither LSU nor Leavitt has confirmed the exact amount.

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“6 million just to have the same record as ASU lol. Terrible teammate,” one fan commented.

Critics have always mentioned how big paychecks and the portal have changed how players relate to a school. Leavitt is on his third program in four years, having played for Michigan State and Arizona State. Nobody can prove that affects Leavitt’s efforts, but it’s the argument fans are making, as Kiffin brought in 40 transfers this offseason.

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“NIL BABIES DON’T HAVE THE HUNGER TO BE THE BEST ANYMORE!” one fan commented.

The jab was aimed at the team he left. ASU has become bowl-eligible without him, and LSU sits at 6-4 with the nation’s biggest roster payroll, reportedly north of $40M.

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“That’s my biggest objection to NIL. I don’t feel any kind of emotional connection to most of these players. Most, not all,” another X user commented.

Leavitt arrived in January and played one season in Baton Rouge. The first half was tough, with eight interceptions in his first six games. The late run with Auburn and Alabama didn’t last into the biggest home game of the year.

“He single-handedly ruined this season. A decent QB gets his team in the playoffs. Defense forced turnovers, WRs tried to make him look like a serviceable QB, and Jones had a good game,” one fan wrote.

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Fans aren’t wrong that the interceptions hurt. But he didn’t lose it alone. LSU also missed a 38-yard field goal before halftime and was flagged 11 times for 93 yards. Still, throwing into the end zone twice and giving Texas the ball back is what fans remember.

“Disrespectful to the university that’s paying you millions of dollars to throw interceptions all game. Cut him off,” another fan wrote.

Leavitt has a chance to answer next Saturday at No. 9 Tennessee, where LSU opened as a 1.5-point favorite, then closes against Arkansas. Winning won’t settle the NIL debate, but the walk-off will follow him until he says something about it.