ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is facing fresh criticism after his latest comments failed to put an end to the growing controversy surrounding College GameDay. What may have been intended to clear the air has instead reignited debate over the show’s approach and accusations of bias directed at the veteran analyst.

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CFB fan Bryce Spalding reposted a video of College GameDay at Wake Forest, where supporters cheered loudly, creating an energetic atmosphere. Fans could be seen throwing rolls of toilet paper into the air as part of the celebrations. Spalding’s caption was simple: “This is what game day is all about. Best atmosphere, arguably all year, and it’s Wake. They need to get back to exploring other places and games.”

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In a rather strange response to Spalding’s post, Kirk Herbstreit defended College GameDay and its location choices.

“Yeah, great idea – places like Provo, Salt Lake City, Boise, Iowa City, and today in Winston-Salem. Haven’t been to any SEC campuses since October 17th. Don’t believe the narrative – we’ve been all over the country and are happy to give schools and campuses their due!” Herbstreit said.

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A section of CFB fans has been criticizing the recent changes in College GameDay. That includes an increased role for the likes of Pat McAfee. However, earlier this season, the show was also called out for choosing SEC programs as its broadcast location. Herbstreit’s defense of the show didn’t really work. It only invited a fresh round of criticism.

One fan responded, “Aw, that’s sweet of you all to ‘give other schools their due’. Should we bow?” Another added, “The fact that you went right to the SEC when the original post didn’t mention it is telling on yourselves.”

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Herbstreit has already been under scrutiny following the Iron Bowl, where fans accused him and Chris Fowler of showing bias toward Alabama while calling the rivalry game against Auburn. The Crimson Tide lost 30–23 at home despite entering the contest with a 9–2 record and a No. 6 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff poll.

As far as the frequency of SEC locations is concerned, the fans have a point. College GameDay started Week 1 in Baton Rouge, followed by a Week 2 trip to Austin. Two SEC locations. Week 3 in Oxford, followed by Week 4 in Knoxville. That’s four straight SEC locations.

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After going to Iowa City in Week 5, the show returned to an SEC stadium for Week 6. That was the peak of the criticism.

Another fan offered a reality check for the ESPN analyst. “Hey Kirk, actually, the narrative is real, and y’all got called out for it and are trying to right your wrongs. Also, you told on yourself by voluntarily bringing up the SEC. That’s all I got for you- tell Pat to stop being so goddamn annoying. Cheers.”

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The debate soon expanded beyond individual comments, with another fan questioning the show’s record in campus selection.

“Does College GameDay have an SEC bias? 2024–26 regular-season sites (42 shows): SEC 18 (43%), Big Ten 12 (29%), ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 1, and Ind 1. What is your opinion?”

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The criticism also extends to ESPN’s relationship with the SEC. “ESPN was called out for it. Until October 10th (week 6 of the season), Game Day was 5/6 for its broadcasts on SEC campuses. Own your bias; don’t gaslight your viewers,” another fan commented.

ESPN began a new 10-year media rights agreement with the SEC in 2024, reportedly worth approximately $300 million annually. That financial relationship has given critics another reason to question the network’s coverage of the conference. Some viewers believe ESPN has a commercial incentive to keep SEC programs in the national conversation, adding to accusations that its coverage gives the conference too much attention.