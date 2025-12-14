Bad News for Bear Bachmeier as 305-Lb BYU Star Announces Transfer Portal Plans

BYU and Bear Bachmeier just got some news that would hurt their plans for the 2026 season. Byu’s offensive line depth just took a hit at the worst possible time. Jake Griffin, a redshirt junior offensive tackle who’s been with the program since 2020, announced Saturday that he’s entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. For Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars, who are gearing up for what they hope will be another Big 12 championship run in 2026, losing depth on the offensive line is never ideal.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’m excited to announce that I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility,” Griffin wrote on social media. “I’m forever indebted and want to humbly thank my Father in Heaven for the many blessings in my life and for the opportunity to play at BYU. I am eternally grateful to have met my wife here and for the growth I have experienced both on and off the field. I also want to thank Coach Kalani for believing in me and for the leadership, guidance, and culture he has created. I am thankful for the people, experiences, and lessons that have helped shape me during my time here.”

Griffin was part of a deep offensive tackle room that included Andrew Gentry and others. But his departure means one fewer experienced body in a position group that can never have enough quality depth. Griffin didn’t actually play any snaps this season, which on the surface makes this seem like no big deal. But depth matters in college football, especially along the offensive line, where injuries can derail an entire season.

Griffin was a three-star recruit out of Red Mountain High School in Arizona who posted 36 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks as a senior defensive tackle. He then converted to an offensive tackle at BYU. He served a two-year LDS mission in Durban, South Africa, which delayed his college career. But he’s been developing in the program and was mentioned among the guys waiting to get their chance alongside Joe Brown, Kaden Chidester, and Trevor Pay.

With new roster limits coming into play and BYU needing to manage a 105-man roster carefully, every scholarship spot and experienced player counts. For Bachmeier, who relies on clean pockets to operate Aaron Roderick’s offense, losing anyone with Griffin’s size (he’s big enough to play tackle) and practice experience creates uncertainty. BYU has already added transfers like Andrew Gentry from Michigan to bolster the line. But they’ll likely be back in the portal market looking for more offensive line help now that Griffin has decided his future lies elsewhere.​​

BYU is losing more key pieces to the portal

Griffin isn’t the only Cougar heading for the exit this offseason. BYU has already seen a pair of wide receivers announce their transfer intentions. Lamason Waller and Dominique McKenzie are both planning to hit the portal when it officially opens.

Losing receiver depth hurts, especially when you’re trying to build continuity in an offense that’s shown flashes of brilliance behind Bear Bachmeier. Waller and McKenzie weren’t getting the playing time they wanted in a crowded receiver room that features several talented freshmen coming in for 2026. It’s the nature of college football in 2025. If you’re not playing, you’re leaving. And BYU’s depth chart is forcing some tough decisions for guys who see opportunities elsewhere.​

The timing of these departures is particularly challenging for Kalani Sitake and his staff as they try to evaluate their 2026 roster needs. With the winter portal window just opening, BYU needs to quickly assess which positions need reinforcement through the portal. The offensive line losing Griffin means they’ll likely need to target at least one experienced tackle. The receiver departures create holes in a depth chart that was already thin beyond the starters. The Cougars have proven they can be aggressive and successful in the portal. But this December window is going to test their ability to react quickly.