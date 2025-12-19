Bad News for Steve Sarkisian as Texas’ Top RB Target Makes Major Change in Future Plans

A move that seemed all but certain for Texas has suddenly been thrown into doubt. This leaves HC Steve Sarkisian and his staff in a tense waiting game over a top SEC running back. The plan to bolster a nationally ranked 101st rushing attack just hit a major snag.

The initial reports suggest that the Florida Gators RB Jadan Baugh was willing to enter the transfer portal following the coaching changes, giving an edge for Sarkisian’s Longhorns. But now he is reportedly expected to meet Florida’s new HC Jon Sumrall, per Gator Scope. Now, the Gators are in active contract negotiations to retain the running back for the 2026 roster.

Sumrall is expected to meet Jadan Baugh in person by next week, after Tulane’s first-round CFP game this Saturday, Dec. 21, against Ole Miss. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the sources told him Baugh only has a 50% chance of entering the transfer portal, as the Gators are extremely willing to retain their running back. But why was he keen on moving to Texas in the first place?

One of the main reasons for Baugh to move to Texas is Jabbar Juluke, the former Gators RB coach, who recently joined Steve Sarkisian’s staff. Juluke has been mentoring Baugh since his freshman year and was a major influence in recruiting the 3-star prospect for the Gators’ 2024 class from Columbia High School. The move even involved Steve Sarkisian to offer Baugh $1.5 million in NIL.

The RB still has two years of eligibility left and has already proved himself for the Gators. With eight touchdowns and 1,170 yards on his 2025 resume, he is ranked third in the SEC (as an RB). In 2024, he recorded seven touchdowns for 673 yards, making the most of his freshman season. No doubt, Juluke’s relationship is a key factor; it all depends on how Sumrall’s meeting ends up, and timing remains crucial.

With the transfer portal approaching in just two weeks, the job for Sumrall is still not done.

Even national champions are interested in RB Jadan Baugh

The 6’1, 231-pound running back recently made Florida history, becoming the first Gator (since Kelvin Taylor) to rush for 1,000 yards. As Sumrall transitions into his new role, he also aims to restore the SEC blue bloods’ prominence in Florida. The sophomore RB also registered his name in the school’s record book this season, becoming the 10th Gator ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

“He’s extremely high priority,” Sumrall said during a Zoom call from Tulane ahead of the CFP. “He’s a proven player, frontline player in the SEC. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done. We’d love to have the opportunity to retain him. It’s one of the top priorities right now.”

But the high priority will turn to high alert since even OSU is prying. According to Zach Abolverdi of the Gators Online, Ryan Day is interested in Florida Gators’ Jadan Baugh. For the 2023-24 financial year, the Buckeyes spent nearly $78.6 million on its football program, according to The Athletic. Finance, relationships, and all come into place in pursuing Baugh.

It would have never been possible without Jabbar Juluke, who trained him for the last two seasons, to bring the best in him. Juluke and Baugh’s combo could help boost Texas’ weak running game, which is ranked 101 nationally. On the other hand, Sumrall’s Gators are yet to hire the RB coach. With negotiations ongoing, Baugh is expected to earn more than $1 million for the 2026 season through NIL, regardless of where he lands.