Bad News Strikes LaNorris Sellers After Report QB Will Return to South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers’ 2025 season with the Gamecocks often felt like a constant game where he had to “run for his life.” The offensive line struggled to keep him safe, and protection was a real issue all year. Now that the 20-year-old has decided to come back for another season, South Carolina’s O-line could be taking yet another hit from the transfer portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the latest report, South Carolina is set to lose its offensive tackle, Mac Walters, to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound guard played in three games this season and posted a 76.3 PFF grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walters hasn’t seen much action this season, logging just nine offensive snaps in the game against Oklahoma. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native earned an Offensive Scout Team Award back in 2023 and has stayed eligible as a redshirt junior during the 2025 season. If the offensive tackle decides to move on, Shane Beamer will have some regrouping to do along the offensive line.

As it was, the Gamecocks dealt with plenty of problems this season because of a shaky offensive line. Injuries hit the unit hard, making it nearly impossible to keep a consistent group on the field. In fact, left tackle Josiah Thompson was the only lineman who started all 12 games at the same spot. Key pieces like Cason Henry and Shed Sarratt missed significant time, which only made things tougher.

As a result, LaNorris Sellers took a beating all season. South Carolina allowed 28 sacks in the first eight games and finished the year giving up 43 total. On top of that, the line couldn’t create many running lanes. It made it extremely difficult for the offense to establish a reliable ground game. However, Walters isn’t the only one heading out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tight end Michael Smith left the Gamecocks midway through the season to preserve his redshirt and enter the transfer portal. Since the regular season ended, offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, and linebacker Jaron Willis have also announced plans to leave Columbia. On top of that, walk-on kicker/punter Peyton Argent and walk-on receiver Emazon Littlejohn have made it clear they’re planning to transfer as well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The prodigal son returns

Before LaNorris Sellers entered this season, he was one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft. He ranked no. 3 on Mel Kiper’s early board. But now he is opting for another year of college before making the jump. Over three seasons, he has thrown for 5,057 yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while adding 995 rushing yards and 13 scores, proving himself as one of the SEC’s most dynamic dual-threats despite uneven team results.

The decision is even more striking coming off a 4–8 2025 campaign in which South Carolina’s offense cratered to No. 104 nationally in scoring, and Sellers ranked just 13th among SEC starters in QBR at 61.5. Rather than bolting for the portal or the draft, he is effectively betting that a revamped staff can unlock a second breakout. Shane Beamer has already overhauled the offensive brain trust. The head coach hired Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

For Beamer, securing Sellers is arguably the most important offseason move of his tenure. When rumors were swirling about Sellers’ transfer, Beamer was soon to nullify those claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a bunch of absolute horse garbage that’s on social media right now,” he said. When Sellers himself was asked about his, he was straight up clear about his future. “When the time comes to make those decisions, it’s just going to be there. Everybody’s got decisions to make,” he said. “But I mean, I plan on being here because I’m here right now.”