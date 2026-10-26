Banned FOX Host Throws Hat in the Ring for Michigan AD Job After Voicing “Frustration” Over Kyle Whittingham’s Coaching Staff

As the University of Michigan officially launches its national search for a new athletic director, the vacancy has immediately captured the attention of high-profile boosters and media personalities alike. With Warde Manuel departing by the end of the year, the search firm ZRG Turnkey has been brought in to steer the process—opening the floodgates for public speculation and fan commentary.

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That spotlight intensified on October 26 when prominent Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to social media to react to the announcement. Though Portnoy’s history with traditional networks, including past fallout and restrictions stemming from his abrasive on-air persona and media controversies, has kept him on the outside looking in, he wasted no time inserting himself into the Ann Arbor administrative conversation.

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Posting a screenshot of Michigan’s athletic director search announcement on X with the caption “Who says no?”, Portnoy jokingly threw his hat in the ring for the high-powered AD job. While his social media quip was delivered with characteristic internet hyperbole, it immediately underscored his deep frustration with head coach Kyle Whittingham’s staff following a tumultuous 4–3 start to the season.

Portnoy’s playful nod toward the AD job stems from a mounting series of agonizing losses that have left Michigan boosters exasperated. The boiling point began when the Wolverines suffered a heartbreaking 20–19 defeat to Iowa, blowing a 19–14 lead in the final minutes when Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown tossed a game-winning touchdown to Reece Vander Zee as the clock expired.

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Portnoy blasted the team’s self-destruction on Barstool Sports, stating: “That was the most ridiculous s—. I actually came away more impressed with Michigan than that. That was the worst Michigan loss I’ve ever f—ing seen… You can’t dominate the game more than they’ve dominated that game and lose. And it’s on them.”

The offensive woes continued to compound during a 13–6 overtime loss to Indiana, where the Wolverine defense pitched a shutout in regulation only to be undermined by turnovers and penalties. Following that dismal offensive display, Portnoy did not hold back his criticism of offensive coordinator Jason Beck:

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“Jason Beck is horrific. Jason Beck is the worst offensive play-caller and worst offensive coordinator I have ever watched with these eyes.”

Despite intense backlash from high-profile boosters and fans demanding immediate staff overhauls, head coach Kyle Whittingham has shut down any speculation regarding mid-season firings.

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When pressed on whether offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s position was under review, Whittingham made it clear that the coaching staff remains safe for now. However, the veteran coach acknowledged that the offense has fallen well short of championship expectations.

Whether Portnoy’s tongue-in-cheek campaign for athletic director signals a broader push for administrative accountability remains to be seen, but as long as Michigan’s offensive struggles persist, the pressure in Ann Arbor will only continue to mount.