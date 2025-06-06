Battling Cancer & Mom’s Health Issues, CU Buffs Prodigy Shows True Colors After Deion Sanders’ Powerful Message

When someone walks through a dark cloud, they know exactly where the lightning strikes; just ask Colorado’s 6’6”, 275-pound defensive end. Every story has two sides. On the side where Deion Sanders’ team was enjoying their nine-win season, first bowl appearance since 2020, and was tossing a Heisman-winning player, this mountain of a man was fighting demons behind the scenes. As the headlines praised the rise, he found himself in a tough spot fighting a cancer diagnosis and watching his mother’s health deteriorate. Yet, he persevered, facing challenges head-on. Now he’s all in—ready to raise hell and break out in a big way.

Who would have thought that what started as a bump on his chest one morning would turn out to be a lymphoma? But despite this huge setback, Nikhil Webb Walker stood tall and didn’t let his teammate feel for a moment what he’s been going through. Walker came with a lot of hope and expectations to Colorado, transferring from New Mexico State last fall, but destiny had other plans for him. Yet the hardest punch didn’t come from his diagnosis—it came from Walker’s mother’s sacrifice. That’s right. Her mother had been battling her health issues with her kidneys for years, and when she told Nikhil Walker that she would delay her surgery and transplant to care for him, it broke his heart. But that’s what mothers are—the real MVPs of their children’s lives, always putting them first.

Despite going through a dark storm in his own life, Nikhil Walker was going through all of this in silence. For Walker’s team, success is his top priority. “I’ve tried to keep it under wraps because I don’t want to be a distraction to the team. I want to see how you all boys do, what you all do, and just keep winning—conference championship, bowl game, national championship. That’s why I’ve kept it under wraps,” he said, talking to his squad. Through all the pain and uncertainty, one thing became clear—having the right people makes it all easier.

And that’s the kind of culture Deion Sanders built around Boulder. “Just being here, like, helped me with the whole process and really just deal with it. I say thank you to you all, boys, because you all made it easier on me even though it’s tough,” Walker said.

Now that we are officially in the offseason, Nikhil Walker continues to live by one principle—never let the pain spill over and affect others around him. He’s back in Boulder, indulging in practices but without being a distraction for his teammates. And the Pre-Game Show puts it all perfectly in their IG with a caption that says it all. “It’s now June, and @nikhilwalkerr is back with his teammates—still being a blessing—and putting … in … work!”

But Deion Sanders made one thing crystal clear—Nikhil Walker is not at all a distraction but a source of strength for them. Before any doubts could surface, Coach Prime shut all of them down, making sure Nikhil knew he belonged no matter what he was facing. “First of all, you’re never a distraction. You’re a blessing, and you allow us to understand what life really is. … What you’re dealing with is real, and the way you’ve dealt with it has been just admirable. We love you. We appreciate you; we’re here for you,” Sanders said.

Now, that everything’s finally falling in place for Deion Sanders’ team and looks like even his QB1 dilemma is coming to a near end.

Deion Sanders’ bold QB1 admission

Well, looks like Colorado finally got its signal caller for this season. Look, replacing Shedeur Sanders isn’t that easy, but Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis were still running head-on in the fight. But now Deion Sanders confidently named Kaidon Salter as Colorado’s starting quarterback. Even though Lewis trained intensely, even on Memorial Day (375 pounds!), Coach Prime made his decision. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Kaidon can do it,” said Ryan Koenigsberg.

Salter’s experience and mobility gave him the edge. Let’s be real Coach Prime didn’t recruit Salter to ride the bench; the former Liberty quarterback didn’t transfer to be a backup. With over 6,400 passing yards and 66 touchdowns, Salter brings serious talent. “The potential of Kaidon Salter’s running threat is a whole other aspect of the offense that I know they want to lean into,” Koenigsberg added. Colorado wants a strong running game, and Salter’s speed makes him the ideal quarterback.

But Lewis refuses to be sidelined. He’s attacking summer workouts with fierce determination. He’s not the starter yet, but he’s setting a high standard with exceptional precision and grit. And even if fall camp brings upsets, Coach Prime won’t hesitate to shake things up.

So while Salter’s the starter, Lewis is close behind—closer than many realize. And he’s not passively waiting. He’s working hard, focused intently, ready to seize his opportunity and change everything.