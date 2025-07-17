Battling Incurable Disease for 8 Years, Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Fights Fear to Send a Powerful Message

You may recognize Shelomi Sanders as the gritty Alabama A&M basketball star or the daughter of football icon Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, but Shelomi is so much more than a name on a roster or a celebrity surname. The youngest of the Sanders family not only makes shots at the basketball court; she also uses her voice to fight against the lack of basic necessities and to raise awareness. But what makes her determination even more remarkable is that, while she stands up for others and fights for change, she herself has been fighting a quiet battle.

When Shelomi was only 13, doctors diagnosed her with type 1 diabetes, a reality that caught up with her and the rest of the Sanders clan. Shelomi and her family initially blamed the fatigue, weight loss, and thirst on tough workouts. It wasn’t until conditions became a whole lot worse that she ended up in the ER and learned the truth. For years, Shelomi kept quiet, a little embarrassed and alone in her illness. But as she matured, she came to understand the strength of community and the importance of telling one’s own story.

And now she’s broadcasting her experience on social media, trying to find others who may be alone in their diagnosis. “I’m not gonna lie, at first I hid it. I was ashamed, I was embarrassed. I don’t want anyone to see my devices,” Shelomi said in her recent Instagram reel. “But now, I see it differently. I’ve learned that diabetes does not define me. It’s just a part of my story.” From high school through college ball, Shelomi mastered juggling drills, classes, and glucose readings. She now has the Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring system, her small sidekick that remains taped to her arm throughout the game, sending her blood sugars to her trainers and family in real time.

It’s a team effort on an entirely new level. And the worst part of it is that she used to minimize her diabetes, not wanting sympathy or to feel “less than.” But then something shifted. Shelomi Sanders began to understand something. There had to be some kid somewhere, most likely scared and newly diagnosed, who needed to know they weren’t by themselves. She states, “Type 1 diabetes can happen to anyone at any time. That’s why the earlier you know, the better prepared you can be. Early screening can give you time to prepare, manage your health, and help you stay ahead.”

Now, Shelomi has a new mission: to speak candidly, break stigma, and educate others. She’s partnered with companies such as Dexcom under NIL and, according to her recent reel, also partnered with Sanofi, another multinational healthcare organization. She featured in awareness campaigns and utilized her social media and podcast to share the true tale. The one where diabetes is not a “burden,” but simply another adversary you can challenge and conquer if you have the proper backing.

Shelomi Sanders’ bigger game of turning endorsements into advocacy

Shelomi Sanders is not out here piling up endorsement contracts for the fun of it. True, her NIL value is a whopping $299,000, but she’s not flaunting the dough just to cop sneakers or drip. This summer, she signed a new deal with The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ). The organization isn’t some old, dusty non-profit; it’s a legend that battles environmental injustice and ensures rural people get clean water and functional sewer systems, something most of us don’t even give a second thought to.

And Shelomi didn’t just quietly join their website. She posted it on her Instagram page, illuminating her fans with the harsh reality: “So many communities in the US are still living without basic needs, like clean water or even proper sewer systems,” Sanders wrote. “Not only are [CREEJ] fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas.”

Shelomi’s deals, ranging from KFC and Meta to Savage X Fenty, are fuel for her bigger purpose. She’s showing what can happen when an athlete takes the spotlight and shines it where it matters.