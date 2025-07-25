Battling Incurable Illness, Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Fights to Shatter Biggest Misconception About Herself

The Sanders’ family is a pretty close-knit one. They hang tight no matter what. Deion Sanders has been going through a tough patch health-wise. Blood clots, amputations, and the surgery took their toll. And he lost 14 pounds all along the way. But his family has been at his side. His daughter Deiondra‘s been there. Deion Sanders Jr. paused the grind to prioritize family, with Shelomi tagging along on a fishing excursion. Watching Coach Prime in such a delicate position is really tough for the fam and the fandom. But more so for Shelomi, who herself is battling an incurable disease.

Initially, when diagnosed, she wanted to hide it. But, as she grew older, she learned that diabetes didn’t define her. It’s been just a part of HER story. The one that she confidently shares with the world, inspiring others. And her efforts showed. She collaborated with Dexcom under NIL and Sanofi, a multinational healthcare organisation. Despite her health, her focus and commitment didn’t waver. She leveraged social media, launching awareness campaigns, fighting misconceptions, and myths. And her recent activity illustrates that.

“Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is caused by eating too much sugar,” she reposted a carousel post by Breakthrough T1D HQ on her Instagram, putting out the misinformation associated with the disease. Followed by another text, stating the reality. “T1D is not caused by diet or lifestyle. It occurs when the immune system destroys the cells in the pancreas that make insulin.” There are a lot of other myths, such as only children get diagnosed with T1D or that people with T1D can’t eat sugar or they cannot lead active lives.

And it hadn’t been easy. The last eight years have been quite challenging for the Alabama A&M basketball star. Along with dribbling for the hoop, she juggled her glucose readings. Nevertheless, her dedication to the game kept her going. With a continuous glucose monitoring system taped to her arm, she would aim for the bucket, and her persistence showed. Within just ten minutes on the court during her debut with Alabama A&M Bulldogs, she raked in 14 points.

But then Coach Prime’s health rattled everyone. His statement last week had sent fans into a frenzy of worry.“I am still going through something; I need recovery.” But his ironclad will didn’t quiver. He kept battling, and now Sanders Jr. might have brought in some good news.

Deion Sanders Jr. gives major update on dad Coach Prime’s health

Even amid health concerns, Deion Sanders was there for the Buffs at the SEC Media event. hanging tight and showing up with 100%. Is he getting better? Well, Sanders Jr. let us in on an optimistic train. “He [is] ready to get back coaching cuz he start coaching the hell out of me, dog. The hell out of me,” Sanders Jr. put it following his Tennis session with the Buffs’ coach.

Not just Tennis workouts, the coach had been going for fishing excursions with loved ones, including former student Travis Hunter. He has been shooting hoops, swinging the racket, and hopping on a 1.3-mile run-walk with his daughter.

As he was wrapping up his last day at the ranch, he further mentioned Coach Prime’s battle. “It’s not even just about being here. It’s like the battle that was fought here. The battle that was fought and won here.” He also added that the Coach will soon let us all in on his health update. Yes, the fandom is waiting for that.