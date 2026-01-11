Baylor Faces Another Hurdle in DJ Lagway Saga After Dodging Ole Miss Scare

Baylor might have made a big splash in the transfer portal by winning DJ Lagway’s commitment, but the job’s not done yet. Holding the pledge of the top QB means that the Bears have to put in more effort to keep him from being attracted to other teams. Unfortunately, one such opportunity has arisen unexpectedly.

Lagway still hasn’t shut down his recruitment, as he reportedly wants to do a full round-up of all the options available to him. It’s a sensible move, considering how troublesome 2025 was for him. However, the Bears may need to be on the lookout for Tony Elliott and his Cinderella story of a program, the Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia’s star QB Chandler Morris has been denied a waiver from the NCAA to play next year. That means the program will lose a staggering 3,245 yards of offense and 21 touchdowns from its quarterback room. However, what cripples the QB room now is that UVA has already lost the next best options—Grady Brosterhous and Daniel Kalin—to the transfer portal. This provides ample room for DJ Lagway to make an impact and seal the QB1 role.

Tony Elliott delayed heading to the portal for a QB while awaiting a final decision on Morris’ eligibility. But now that this chapter is over, Virginia can make a serious move for Lagway. He earlier visited Charlottesville, indicating that UVA remains an option for him. It’s going to be pricey to keep Lagway in contention. However, the Cavaliers have already achieved a small victory by securing his visit.

Baylor found itself in a similar QB bind after losing starter Sawyer Robertson due to eligibility issues, which is why landing a top portal prospect like Lagway was critical.

Dave Aranda is in for some serious trouble if Lagway is lured away by someone else in a shocking turn of events. The transfer portal closes on January 16, which means he doesn’t have enough time to find a replacement. However, he saw some relief in his fight to keep Lagway after Ole Miss made its pick in the portal.

DJ Lagway’s Ole Miss saga ends

Like Morris, even Ole Miss phenom Trinidad Chambliss was denied a waiver to play the 2026 season. The Rebels, however, have used their momentum to target top QBs for this exact circumstance. This brought Ole Miss to host Lagway for a visit immediately after the NCAA ruling on Chambliss. However, Pete Golding has instead opted for another quarterback on the market. Ole Miss has officially signed Deuce Knight.

This was also a prime spot for him, considering how explosive the Rebels’ offense was with Chambliss. Lagway could have easily outsmarted any competition in the QB1 race, but Deuce Knight’s inclusion will no longer make it simple. He played in only two games this season for Auburn. However, the former five-star brings a massive high school production of 7,475 total yards and 88 scores to Oxford. His eligibility is still intact, making him a jackpot addition for Ole Miss.

After starting for around two seasons for the Gators, DJ Lagway will only move to a program if a similar role is guaranteed. Baylor does that for the quarterback, but the portal is no stranger to sagas. Even the guaranteed starters have left their programs. In some cases, money drives those decisions. But for Lagway, it will take more than that.