Baylor GM Fights Back Tears Remembering Late Alex Foster: ‘Didn’t Think It Was Real’

“A good dude, man… real quiet, soft-spoken guy, you know. He had his head on right and was wanting to make it out,” said St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville coach John Baker, remembering him. That’s the kind of deep impression Alex Foster left on those around him. He dreamed of success, a simple goal shattered by tragedy. In the brutal world of college football, the loss of a young life hits hardest. Last month, LSU star receiver Kyren Lacy died by suicide. Now, this 18-year-old joins that tragic list, the victim of a brutal crime. The pain runs deep in the hearts of Baylor’s team, and the loss even hit the strong pillars. The Bears GM wasn’t just shocked, but he was struggling to believe if it was even real.

Tragedy struck Greenville, Mississippi, on May 28th. Eighteen-year-old Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster was found fatally shot in his car. Greenville Police said that paramedics transported him to Delta Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries 35 minutes later. No arrests. No answers, only sorrow, leaving the community heartbroken and searching for answers. Mayor Errick D. Simmons attributed Foster’s death to a recent “surge in violent crimes.” In response, the city enacted a curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM to confront the rising tide of senseless violence.

The city may act now, but what about those who lost a loved one? On the Sic ‘Em Podcast, Baylor Football GM Aaron Hunt spoke with visible pain about the void left by Alex Foster’s death, his voice heavy with grief. “I mean, school just left, so it’s not like we were away from each other for a while, you know what I mean? And then to get that call—and it was super early, you know—and just like, I didn’t think it was real, I’m not gonna lie to you. I was like, “Who? What?” And then it was him. And I was like, “No way.” Because he—you know, he really was a good kid,” Hunt said.

Now, what tied both of them together? It was his entire recruiting process. “It did. I was really close with Alex, you know, and his family as well, just because during the recruiting process we were really close, you know? So, that kept along this whole year, and it was kind of—it was—it’s terrible. No other words, really. Terrible, man. And it’s random, and I just—it’s hard to talk about just because—because his mom was just like—he was so excited,” Hunt said. Foster was Baylor’s highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class and had redshirted his freshman season. He was supposed to have a breakout year this season, finally making his mark.

The worst part is knowing Alex Foster had a clear vision for his college football future, dreams tragically cut short. “He was—he gave it a countdown. He said, “I just got six days left, Mama, then I’m gone, you know.” And he was ready to come back. You know, you can only stay home there for so long, and he was ready to come back. And I just wish he would have left earlier. Really sad,” Hunt revealed. Losing a talent like him leaves a void that’s impossible to fill, a pain too deep for words.

The same pain resonated with Baylor’s head coach, Dave Aranda, who hit X, bidding an emotional goodbye to Alex Foster. “We are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor, he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program.” Even though Foster couldn’t make a much bigger impact on his college career, his HS stint was nothing less than legendary.

Alex Foster short-lived but extraordinary HS career

Alex Foster steered St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville to the MAIS Class 4A state title in 2022 and the MAIS 3A title in 2023. In 17 games, he amassed 80 tackles, 12 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss, earning a 2023 Clarion Ledger All-State first-team selection. His dominant play made him a standout defensive lineman.

Foster totaled 96 solo tackles and 9 sacks in high school. Despite redshirting his freshman year, he showed strong potential. While he briefly considered Texas, he ultimately committed to Baylor, declaring on X, “I am 100% committed to BAYLOR UNIVERSITY! Respect My Decision. SIC EM.” This proves his loyalty to the team.

Markedia Perkins, his mother, proudly shared his ranking, posting a picture of her son at the top of the state rankings. A 4-star recruit and the nation’s 152nd-ranked player, he was truly remarkable. “Number 1 in the state. I’m still proud of my baby,” she wrote. Her pride is evident, even amidst the sorrow of his passing.

Sadly, Foster died even before his college football career began. May he rest in peace.