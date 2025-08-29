Baylor’s 312lb Beast Reveals Auburn Opener Stakes After Dave Aranda’s Sawyer Robertson Statement

Baylor isn’t easing into 2025; they’re coming in strong. After a tough 3-9 season in 2023, the Bears turned things around last year, winning six consecutive conference games and finishing 8-5 under Dave Aranda. That success wasn’t a fluke; it was grit, and now they’re setting their sights on Auburn. On top of that, their 312 lb offensive lineman, a beast, isn’t flinching at Hugh Freeze’s team either. In fact, he’s vowing to make things difficult for the Tigers. Auburn fans should prepare themselves, because Baylor’s season opener is shaping up to be a bold statement.

Auburn kicks off its 2025 season in Waco against Baylor, and the stakes are high. The Tigers are eager to end a four-year losing streak, their longest since 1950, after enjoying consistent bowl appearances from 2013 to 2021. Coach Hugh Freeze faces a crucial season opener on the road against a Baylor team aiming to make a statement. So, for now, Baylor leads the all-time series 2-1-1, including a close 1976 victory, and they see this home game as an opportunity to double down on the same.

And Ryan Lengyel is anything but excited to get over their heads once again. Talking about the team’s mindset and grabbing that early win against the Baylor Bears on SicEm 365, Lengyel said, “I think it doesn’t really matter who the opponent is; it’s just a win in week one that sets you up for a lot of confidence going into week two, and that leads into the rest of the season. But to beat Auburn at home, night game gold come home, it would mean a lot to the team.” Well, the confidence makes sense, as Lengyel is himself an exceptional player.

Last year, he was the starting left guard for all 13 games, displaying both toughness and reliability. He also earned the second-best pass-blocking grade on the team from PFF, with a score of 78.0. Among players with at least 200 snaps, his 68.7 offensive grade ranked tenth, demonstrating his ability to compete in the line. This consistent performance earns the trust of coaches and teammates, which is why he’s now playing with a lot of confidence. And with that, even Auburn’s last season’s inconsistency might help them win.

Auburn can’t stumble like they did last year against Cal. First, they won against Alabama A&M 73-3, then self-destructed in a turnover-plagued 21-14 loss. They can’t afford that against Dave Aranda’s Baylor team, who are reloading, not rebuilding. The Bears return nine starters from an offense that finished sixth nationally, averaging 440.1 yards per game, and now they have freshman All-American Bryson Washington, who had 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Baylor’s offense is already consistent, and now it has star power.

But here’s the kicker: The Bears’ 2025 schedule is brutal from the start: Auburn, SMU, Arizona State, Kansas State, and TCU in the first six weeks. This gauntlet will reveal if they’re playoff contenders or just average. After last year’s 2-4 start, they can’t afford a repeat. Auburn and SMU bring the physicality, K-State and TCU bring Big 12 desperation, and every loss will be costly.

The advantage? Nine of the twelve games are in Texas, reducing travel issues, and only two of the first six games are away. That’s a major boost. And to top it off, even CBS Sports favors Baylor as home underdogs, giving them a +2.5 edge against Auburn. Now that everything looks pretty bright for Baylor, Aranda’s also doubling down on QB Sawyer Robertson‘s preparation.

Dave Aranda’s clear verdict on Robertson’s prep

While both teams have firepower, the quarterback matchup is key. Baylor has faith in Sawyer Robertson, a 2024 breakout star with 2,626 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, ranking No. 1 in QBR among returning quarterbacks. Auburn, however, is counting on Jackson Arnold, who transferred from Oklahoma after being benched due to his struggles, averaging only 5.8 yards per attempt. And Robertson is making sure that that difference stays the same during their season opener against Auburn.

While talking about his preparation heading into the game, Dave Aranda made an honest admission and said, “He takes his preparation, and he takes his responsibility on the team and in the offense very seriously. And he’s been very detailed in his approach, and, you know, with him and Spav, in terms of the work they’ve done looking at film and getting on the same page.” Sawyer makes returns with weapons like Ashtyn Hawkins, transfer Louis Brown IV, and tight end Michael Trigg. Robertson embraces leadership by staying authentic, building chemistry with teammates, and trusting a veteran offensive line anchored by center Coleton Price.

Sawyer Robertson demonstrated consistent skill throughout the season, achieving a 153.1 passer rating, the seventh-highest in Baylor history. His passing yards placed him in the program’s top ten for a single season, and his completions, attempts, and completion percentage all ranked within the top eleven. This blend of effectiveness and output solidifies his status as more than just a breakout quarterback; he’s the dependable leader Baylor will rely on in 2025.

And that’s exactly what Dave Aranda is stressing. “And what’s neat is around this—coming around this year, right, Sawyer giving, saying, ‘Hey, I like this, I like that.’ There’s a bunch of that going on, which is cool to see. But I think his ability to kind of stay focused amongst all of the attention is something we’ve really been talking about since the start of summer, whenever they kind of ramp up.” Now, Robertson’s hard work is paying off, as he heads into 2025 as one of the nation’s most promising quarterback prospects, with a legitimate shot at improving his draft stock. His progress aligns perfectly with Baylor’s current trajectory, with FanDuel placing the Bears as a leading Big 12 favorite at +650 odds, just behind Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Let’s wait and see if all this hype resonates on the field or not.