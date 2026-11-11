“Be Careful”: ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Warns $5.1M Head Coach’s Team Despite Major Playoff Advantage

Sitting at No. 2 behind the Georgia Bulldogs, the Utah Utes seem to have a firm grip on their College Football Playoff position. At 9-0, Morgan Scalley’s side has given critics little reason to question its results, but the strength of its schedule remains a talking point. Now, with a trip to Arizona looming, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has sounded a warning that Utah cannot afford to ignore.

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“Utah, Arizona. Utah. Be careful. Be careful. Be careful with Noah Fifita,” Kirk Herbstreit said on his YouTube channel. “The way they throw the football, they can score. They got confidence. Found a way to win last week. That’s a tricky one.”

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Morgan Scalley and Utah might be sitting in a comfortable position, but that doesn’t mean they can afford to take their next opponent lightly. Arizona, led by quarterback Noah Fifita, presents a serious challenge.

In their recent clash against the TCU Horned Frogs, Fifita delivered a clutch performance as No. 22 Arizona staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 29-28 victory after trailing by eight points in the fourth quarter.

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Fifita completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, making his presence felt both through the air and on the ground.

His first major contribution came in the opening quarter when he connected with Isaiah Mizell for a 20-yard touchdown. He wasn’t done there, however. In the third quarter, Fifita showcased his mobility, finding the end zone on a nine-yard rushing attempt.

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Kirk Herbstreit said Arizona had found a way to win last week, and that is exactly what happened against TCU. Trailing 28-20 in the fourth quarter, Noah Fifita stepped up and orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capping it off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Craig with just 1:45 remaining. But Arizona wasn’t done yet.

After recovering the ensuing onside kick, the Wildcats sealed their dramatic 29-28 victory with a 37-yard field goal.

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“Football is tough,” Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said after the game. “It’s a hard game. They have guys on scholarships too. They have guys with NIL too. You know what I mean? They’re the best defense in the Big 12, and they made a play. I know our quarterback is also the best quarterback in the Big 12. He answered.

“How about the throw to Quincy and the play Quincy made? In that moment, how many quarterbacks can make that play? That’s what makes him special. He keeps answering the bell every single time, no matter what happens.”

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Through nine games this season, Noah Fifita has completed 73% of his passes for 2,794 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He has repeatedly bailed his team out of potential defeats with clutch performances, making him a significant challenge for the Utah Utes.

Fifita’s ability to extend plays and capitalize on passing opportunities could spell trouble for Utah’s secondary. Arizona averages 322.9 passing yards per game, while the Utes give up 233.8. Although Utah has been more efficient against the pass, Fifita and the Wildcats could exploit any vulnerabilities in the secondary.

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Both teams have a genuine chance of winning when they meet this Saturday. While the pressure on the Utah Utes appears relatively low, a single defeat could still push them outside the top 12 of the CFP rankings. With Kirk Herbstreit’s warning ringing in their ears, will Morgan Scalley and his team pay heed?