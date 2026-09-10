“Be With Me”: Deion Sanders Makes Emotional Shedeur Sanders Confession That Says It All

Deion Sanders had plenty to smile about after Colorado escaped Georgia Tech. But one moment after the game appeared to mean more to him than the scoreboard. Shedeur Sanders was there. The former Colorado QB made a surprise appearance at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, watching his father’s team open the season from the sidelines.

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By the time the Buffs walked away with a dramatic win, father and son were arm-in-arm, sharing a heartfelt moment. For Deion Sanders, though, there was more behind it than a familiar face showing up for a football game. So when Romi Bean asked him what it meant to have Shedeur Sanders back around the program, he didn’t hesitate.

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“Awesome because he could be anywhere in his country,” he said. “He’s a very affluent young man, and he chose to be with me and be with us. So I love that as a father. I love that for people to just see the unity that we have because any break I get, I want to go see him and make sure he’s straight amongst my other kids. For him to get a break and want to come see me, that was awesome.”

Family unity is something Deion Sanders takes pride in. Shedeur Sanders could have spent his time away from the NFL anywhere. But he came to Atlanta to see his father and the Buffs. And Colorado fans noticed him, too. With Julian Lewis having trouble finding rhythm early against Georgia Tech, some Buffs supporters couldn’t help but look toward the past.

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Shedeur Sanders spent two seasons in Boulder and helped turn Colorado into one of college football’s biggest stories. He left the program with 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. His 71.8% completion rate at Colorado remains an FBS record. In his final season, he completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. So there was definitely some nostalgia in the building.

Colorado was able to eventually create its own late-game memory. Georgia Tech carried a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter. The Buffs missed an opportunity to tie the game when its field-goal attempt was blocked, and the Yellow Jackets later stretched the margin to 13-7. Then Julian Lewis finally found his answer. The young QB led a 75-yard touchdown drive, putting the Buffs in front when they needed it most.

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Georgia Tech still had one last opportunity, reaching field-goal range for a potential winner. But Boo Carter slammed the door shut. The Tennessee transfer blocked the 45-yard attempt, preserving Colorado’s comeback and giving Deion Sanders a season-opening win over the same Georgia Tech team that had beaten Colorado in the 2025 opener.

Julian Lewis finished 14-of-27 for 124 yards and a touchdown. The passing game still has room for improvement, but Colorado walked away with a 14-13 victory. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, is preparing for his second NFL season.