Bear Bachmeier Finally Reveals Reason to Wear 47 as Kalani Sitake Issues QB2 Decision Update

Provo was electric last fall. BYU stormed to a 9-0 start, with Jake Retzlaff shredding defenses and fans riding high on a dream season. Under Kalani Sitake, the Cougars seemed unstoppable. But then November arrived, bringing two tough losses and shattering playoff hopes. Then a bowl win against Colorado, and finishing with an 11-2 record, gave them momentum. But just when dust settled, a bombshell dropped: Retzlaff was out due to an honor code violation—Tulane’s gain, BYU’s loss. Enter Bear Bachmeier, named QB1, ready to shine in the number 47, a number with deep meaning for him.

Jake Retzlaff was supposed to be the guy starting for BYU this season, firmly entrenched in Aaron Roderick’s offense and leading the team. But after his transfer, Kalani Sitake entered fall camp with a quarterback room lacking experience—McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and true freshman Bear Bachmeier. None had played a down in Provo, but as practices progressed, one emerged as the clear frontrunner. And that’s Bachmeier, who didn’t just show promise; he took charge, becoming the first true freshman in school history to start a season opener.

Then there’s his jersey. Bachmeier wears No. 47, a number rarely seen on a quarterback. Typically, signal-callers choose numbers between 0 and 19, with exceptions like Shea Patterson’s No. 20 or Jared Lorenzen’s No. 22. But 47? It’s unusual. Bachmeier, however, makes it his own. But what’s the tea behind Bachmeier’s jersey no? Talking to BYUtv Sports Nation, he explained, “My dad picked it for me; I started playing football when I was five. I played running back and middle linebacker, just like the number is very unique to me. And you know, when I’m playing quarterback, and you know, you cross the line of scrimmage, you know, you just got that fullback mentality, and you know you’re going to be cautious, but you know, you kind of want to run somebody over too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, for Bear Bachmeier, it’s all about the right mentality, and his story is pretty unique. He’s the first Thai American quarterback in BYU history, with his mother from Thailand. He started his college career at Stanford before transferring to Provo in the spring, and now he’s sporting the unusual number 47, which is getting attention. As ESPN’s Rece Davis points out, “No. 47 is for great pass-rushing defensive ends, like people who get the quarterbacks, not people who are quarterbacks, who should be wearing 47.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s be real: it’s not about the number you wear but about the game you play, and this guy’s already turned heads in fall camp. It’s either taking up the charge of the offense or developing chemistry with the players. Bechmeier was always at the top. And that’s exactly why Kalani Sitake showed immense trust in a rookie. “He’s done a great job being the leader and connecting with his teammates, working with everybody. But I think he’ll be ready,” Sitake said. And let’s not forget, even if he didn’t take a single snap in the college field, his HS record proves his caliber.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Bachmeier’s resume speaks for itself: In 2023, he led Murrieta Valley to a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,613 yards (65.5% completion), 21 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, plus 631 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per carry. The previous year, his first as the starting QB, he exploded with 2,853 passing yards, 26 TDs, and only 4 INTs (72.5% completion), along with 644 rushing yards and 18 TDs, averaging a remarkable 13.7 yards per carry. He’s been turning heads since the beginning.

Now, with that, Kalani Sitake also doubles down on his backup QB.

Kalani Sitake gets real on QB2

Bear Bachmeier won the starting QB1 job in fall camp, but the focus now turns to those who didn’t. McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet are listed as potential backups, indicating the QB2 battle isn’t over; Sitake isn’t ready to commit. Interestingly, Bachmeier and Hillstead seemed to separate themselves during camp, making Hillstead appear the likely No. 2. But the staff’s reluctance to name one outright suggests they’re pushing both quarterbacks to improve. And Kalani Sitake made it pretty clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We want more competition still. We like that,” Sitake said. “I felt like the competition was really good at the beginning of the year for the entire room. It elevated Bear [Bachmeier] and the others. We’d like to see that continue to elevate the entire room. We also feel comfortable with all those quarterbacks being able to get on the field and play for us. So that’s pretty much the reason for it.” Look, it’s not like both of them don’t have talent. Hillstead provides a solid option with 1,062 yards, 11 TDs, and 8 INTs at Utah State on 59.5% completion—not spectacular, but a reliable experience that could offer Sitake a safety valve if needed.

And don’t overlook Bourguet either; even after a year off, he put up 713 yards, 4 TDs, and only 1 INT in 2023 at Western Michigan—quietly efficient and more than just typical “backup” stats. The real question is whether BYU’s young QBs can step up, or if their inexperience will derail the season before it truly begins. That’s the core issue. So, now, let’s wait and see who finally turns out to be BYU’s QB2.