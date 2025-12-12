Michigan Suffers First Big Consequence of Firing Sherrone Moore

Michigan is being hit with bad news one blow after another. Following the end of the season, Sherrone Moore was dismissed from the head coaching position. As a result, the Wolverines are beginning to feel the impact on the recruiting trail. The first major consequence comes in the form of interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.

On3 reporter Ethan McDowell revealed that McWhorter has withdrawn his letter of intent from Michigan. The decision comes just two days after the Wolverines fired Moore over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member. McWhorter, a 6-foot-3, 308-pound interior offensive lineman, is ranked No. 609 nationally and No. 58 among interior linemen.

He committed to Michigan on December 28, 2025, after narrowing his choices to five programs. His final decision came down to Michigan and Alabama, and he ultimately chose the Wolverines. McWhorter’s departure could be the first of several decommitments as the fallout from the investigation into Moore continues.

This is a developing story…