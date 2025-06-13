Bears Rookie Colston Loveland & Michigan Alum Take Shot at Ohio State With Blunt Message

The Michigan-Ohio State game is always a nail-biter, which makes fans circle their calendars every year. Lately, Ohio State’s been stuck in the losing lane with four straight losses, but is that entirely Ryan Day’s fault? As history tells an even tougher tale: 7 of 15 Michigan coaches have a winning record against the Buckeyes, while only 4 of 21 Ohio State coaches can claim the same kind of success. Now, the rivalry’s spilled off the field, with Bears rookie Colston Loveland and Michigan alum throwing shade at Ohio State, taking a playful jab at how they came up short when it mattered most. It looks like this feud shows no signs of slowing down.

After a standout run at Michigan leading to the 2023 national championship, Loveland earned All-American honors and was a top-ten NFL draft pick (10th overall by the Bears). His college career boasts impressive numbers: 117 catches, 1466 yards, and 11 touchdowns. However, his legacy extends beyond statistics; he never lost to Ohio State during his tenure at Michigan. Despite missing games due to injury, he kept the rivalry fiery in 2022 and 2023. This winning streak is now a source of pride and a reason to throw some light-hearted jabs Ohio State’s way.

That’s right. Colston Loveland hops on the Rich Eisen Show and lands in a bit of a pickle. Rich Eisen throws a curveball with a mischievous grin towards Loveland, asking, “I’m wondering if your teammates Jonah Jackson and Shaun Wade might not like you singing your fight song, Colston. Do you want to guess what those guys have in common?” The moment quickly turns into a friendly roast, putting Loveland on the spot and playfully fueling the rivalry flames.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, Ohio State alums Jonah Jackson and Shaun Wade wouldn’t be thrilled to hear Michigan’s fight song on repeat. But Rich Eisen didn’t waste a single moment and threw another jab at Ohio, saying, “Well, they went to a football program that Colston Loveland never lost to.” And asked Colston Loveland again, “Do you think they’ll let you sing your fight song? What do you think?” Colston calmly, yet playfully, retorted, “I don’t know if they want to hear it for the however many times.” Then both of them burst into fits of laughter, proving that the rivalry is still alive and kicking.

AD

via Imago NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on set before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Now, Ohio State’s jab arrives weeks after Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood’s playful rivalry jab. While at Cedar Point with friends, someone quipped,

“We can’t take over the whole Ohio,” to which Underwood confidently replied, “I can. I can run this s–t.” This wasn’t mere bravado; it signals the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry’s next chapter is already intense.

Bryce didn’t stop there. A month ago, he was on The Rich Eisen Show, sharing a memorable moment with LeBron James. Underwood recalled, “I just dapped him up and stuff, and we started talking, and I said, ‘I just have to let you know, I go to Michigan. It’s over for Ohio State’.” Now, this fuels a rivalry extending far beyond football.

But this isn’t the first time Rich Eisen took a shot at Ohio State.

Rich Eisen’s bold take on Ohio State’s mockery

Ohio State’s playful yet pointed Instagram post announcing their 2025 football schedule has ignited a rivalry. While most game announcements were unremarkable, the November 29th matchup against Michigan was labeled “TUN,” short for “The Team Up North,” omitting the Wolverines’ name and logo. This subtle dig, perceived as harmless fun by some Ohioans, struck a chord with Rich Eisen, highlighting the intense clash between the two teams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michigan alum and national sports host Rich Eisen fired back immediately. On The Rich Eisen Show, his response to the shade was dripping with sarcasm. “It pisses me off. I’m not going to lie, I’m triggered. Ohio State football, the Buckeyes…I can say these words. I can say all of the letters in Ohio State, I can say all of the words…The Buckeyes, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the defending national champion Buckeyes, I can say all these things. I am not embarrassed to say it.”

He emphasized that naming your rival is not a sign of weakness. It comes with owning the rivalry.

Then came the final blow. Eisen exposed what he views as insecurity disguised as tradition. “It’s just like, ‘We can’t even say the name. We hate you so much’. Well, I hate you too, but I can say your name. And you know what I can also say? I can say four wins in a row…It’s childish. Just say the name…You can’t wear blue. You can’t say the letter M…You can’t say the words ‘Michigan.’ You gotta say ‘Ichigan.’ It’s literally like you’re a three-year-old. Or—wait a minute—a four-year-old, which is as many years—as many losses in a row—you’ve had against Michigan.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eisen’s point? Ohio State’s refusal to say “Michigan” doesn’t demonstrate dominance; it reveals their lingering pain from four consecutive defeats. But he somehow did the same, poking fun at their losses. So, it’s either targeting their social media stunt or their former NFL players, proving that this isn’t limited to college rivalry, but a lifelong source of pride for Michigan.