“Beat the S–t Out of This Kid”: CU Buffs Alum Loses Cool After Colorado Transfer’s Subtle Jab at Deion Sanders’ Program

Colorado is trying to move forward after a tough 2025 season, but one former player has already dragged the program back into the conversation before the new year even gets rolling.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas posted a photo in Georgia Tech gear in front of a poster featuring the Yellow Jackets’ 27-20 win against Colorado last season. That post is a clear jab at Deion Sanders’ program, questioning Colorado’s culture and ability to succeed. That drew a sharp response from former Buffaloes offensive lineman Matt McChesney, as he unleashed on Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said the pride tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes would not be entrusted to the timid or the f—ing weak? This is some timid weak s–t right here, and I’m glad he’s not there anymore,” said McChesney on Zero 2 Sixty with Bailey Price. “And now you can go prove to him why he couldn’t hack it in Boulder when you go to Atlanta and beat the s–t out of this kid. This is unbelievable. And look, if this kid gets p—ed off, that sucks for him. I don’t give a s–t.”

Tawfiq, who spent two seasons with Colorado and recorded nearly 30 tackles while appearing in 17 games, didn’t think twice before taking a shot at his previous school. McChesney argued the post was disrespectful to the program he still calls home. Sanders has often said players should find the right place for their purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20240710_jla_wb4_098

As far as Matt McChesney is concerned, he believes it’s all drama and hype. Last season’s loss doesn’t necessarily determine Colorado’s fate in 2026. The real test comes on Sept. 5, when Georgia Tech hosts Colorado, and Thomas’s post turns into part of the buildup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s gonna be, you know, a twirl before the game; they’re going to be pulling each other back. There’s bad blood, and this just shows it, added McChesney.

McChesney revealed that his issue with players like Tawfiq Thomas is the lack of sportsmanship and tendency to attack their former teams. In 2025 at Boulder, Thomas had just 12 tackles before he suffered his injury. It won’t be wrong to assume that he played a part in Colorado’s underperformance, so the rivalry edge feels personal and not just online noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This kid obviously has spoiled grapes, and he’s one of those. You know these guys. ‘The coach f—ed me, guys. Oh, coach booked me over. That’s why I’m not there anymore.’ That’s him. That’s this guy. So just keep the fire burning, and then when we get to the game, we’ll actually see it as a better football team,” fired back the CU alum.

Deion Sanders has stayed quiet so far, but the opener now carries more edge than it did a week ago. Can Coach Prime silence the doubters and start the upcoming season on a strong note? That remains to be seen.